Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):

Earnings: -$11.91 billion in Q1 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.89 in Q1 vs. $1.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.91 billion or -$4.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$4.44 per share Revenue: $11.87 billion in Q1 vs. $11.34 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.70

