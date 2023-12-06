Bristol Myers' (BMY) Opdivo sBLA Gets FDA's Priority Review

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with cisplatin-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma under priority review.

The regulatory body is expected to deliver its final decision on Apr 5, 2024.

The sBLA was based on positive results from the phase III CHeckMate-901 study of the Opdivo/cisplatin combination regimen. Treatment with the combo therapy observed statistically significant and clinically meaningful survival benefits over standard-of-care gemcitabine plus cisplatin in the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Per an assessment by an independent review body, the treatment of this patient population with the combo therapy followed by treatment with Opdivo monotherapy demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the primary efficacy endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival.

The safety profile of the combo therapy was also found to be overall well tolerated and consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual components of the regimen. During the late-stage study, no new safety concerns were reported.

Bristol Myers’ phase III CheckMate -901 is also evaluating the efficacy of the Opdivo/Yervoy (ipilimumab) combo followed by Opdivo monotherapy compared with standard-of-care chemotherapy alone, in patients with untreated, unresectable or metastatic urothelial cancer. The late-stage study is ongoing to assess the clinical benefit of the Opdivo/Yervoy combo over standard-of-care chemotherapy.

Opdivo, the company’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, was initially approved in 2014 to intravenously treat patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma and disease progression following treatment with Yervoy. Currently, Opdivo is approved both as a monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy to treat a plethora of cancer indications in many countries, including the United States and EU.

Bristol Myers is also currently evaluating Opdivo in different clinical studies spread across all phases in a variety of tumor types.

Bladder cancer is one of the most common manifestations of cancer in the world, with more than 573,000 new cases diagnosed annually. The onset of urothelial carcinoma is most frequently observed in the cells that line the inside of the bladder and accounts for about 90% of bladder cancer cases. Apart from the bladder, urothelial carcinoma can also occur in other parts of the urinary tract.

Notably, in the recent past, the FDA expanded Opdivo’s adjuvant indication to include the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma. The approval was based on the results of the phase III CheckMate-76K study, wherein Opdivo demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival compared with placebo.

The drug was previously approved by the FDA for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection.

Bristol Myers’ Opdivo has been driving growth for the company after receiving approval for several cancer indications. Total worldwide Opdivo sales were recorded at $6.6 billion for the first nine months ended Sep 30, 2023.

