News & Insights

Stocks

Briscoe Group Unveils New Executive Incentive Plan

October 21, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Briscoe Group Limited (DE:BWU) has released an update.

Briscoe Group Limited has announced the issuance of 298,135 performance rights under its Senior Executive Incentive Plan, allowing key executives to acquire shares if performance targets are met by January 2027. These rights are designed to motivate executives through a long-term incentive scheme based on Total Shareholder Return and Earnings Per Share growth. The performance rights have no exercise price and will convert to shares upon meeting the set criteria.

For further insights into DE:BWU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.