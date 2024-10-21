Briscoe Group Unveils New Executive Incentive Plan

Briscoe Group Limited (DE:BWU) has released an update.

Briscoe Group Limited has announced the issuance of 298,135 performance rights under its Senior Executive Incentive Plan, allowing key executives to acquire shares if performance targets are met by January 2027. These rights are designed to motivate executives through a long-term incentive scheme based on Total Shareholder Return and Earnings Per Share growth. The performance rights have no exercise price and will convert to shares upon meeting the set criteria.

For further insights into DE:BWU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.