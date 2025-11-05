Brink's Q3 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - The Brink's Company (BCO), a manufacturer of armored vehicles, Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter compared to same period last year.

Further, the company provided its outlook for the next quarter.

Quarterly earnings increased to $36.3 million or $0.86 per share from $28.9 million or $0.65 per share of the previous year.

Excluding items, earnings grew to $2.08 per share from $1.62 per share of the prior year.

Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $1.26 billion of last year.

Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.28 to $2.68 per share and revenue from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion.

For the full year, the company expects organic revenue growth to be in mid-single digits.

Currently, BCO shares are trading at $109.62, up 3.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

