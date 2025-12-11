Markets
BCO

Brink's Launches $750 Mln Buyback

December 11, 2025 — 07:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Brink's Co. (BCO), a cash management, secure logistics, and payment solutions offering services, on Thursday announced a new $750 million share repurchase program.

The authorization was approved by the Board on December 10, runs through December 31, 2027, and represents more than 15% of the company's current market capitalization.

The new buyback plan comes in addition to the existing $500 million program set to expire on December 31.

The broader shareholder-return program has retired over seven million shares and returned more than $725 million through dividends and buybacks since 2022.

In the pre-market trading, The Brink's Co. is 2.46% higher at $120 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.