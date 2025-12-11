Brink's Launches $750 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - The Brink's Co. (BCO), a cash management, secure logistics, and payment solutions offering services, on Thursday announced a new $750 million share repurchase program.

The authorization was approved by the Board on December 10, runs through December 31, 2027, and represents more than 15% of the company's current market capitalization.

The new buyback plan comes in addition to the existing $500 million program set to expire on December 31.

The broader shareholder-return program has retired over seven million shares and returned more than $725 million through dividends and buybacks since 2022.

In the pre-market trading, The Brink's Co. is 2.46% higher at $120 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.