The Brink`s Co Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $68.4 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $37.3 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $106.9 million or $2.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $1.37 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.50 To $ 1.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.335 B To $ 1.395 B

