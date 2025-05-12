The Brink`s Co Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.6 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $49.3 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $70.3 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $1.247 billion from $1.236 billion last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.6 Mln. vs. $49.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.247 Bln vs. $1.236 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,250 - $1,300 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.