Brinker Stock Down 13% Post Q2 Earnings: A Buying Opportunity?

Brinker International, Inc. EAT shares have declined 13.2% since the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 29. Despite surpassing both revenue and earnings expectations, the stock decline reflects investor concerns over shifting consumer spending habits and broader economic challenges. Additionally, heightened promotional activity and pricing pressures have impacted Brinker's perceived value proposition.



However, it's not all bad news. The company continues to attract new customers while strengthening loyalty among existing patrons. Management remains optimistic about the ongoing turnaround at Chili’s, supported by operational enhancements and an improved guest experience. Strong fiscal second-quarter results prompted an upward revision in Brinker's fiscal 2025 revenue and earnings guidance.



With the stock already soaring 233.9% over the past year — far outpacing the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry’s 8.3% gain — investors are left wondering: Is this recent dip an opportunity to buy? Let’s dive into the key factors.

EAT One-Year Price Performance



Factors Acting in Favor of Brinker

Strong Chili’s Performance: The company's flagship brand, Chili’s, delivered an impressive second-quarter performance, with same-restaurant sales surging 31% year over year, significantly outpacing the industry. The turnaround strategy implemented over the past three years is yielding sustainable results, as both new and returning customers drive balanced growth. Operational simplifications, labor investments, and facility enhancements have improved the guest experience, reinforcing Chili’s leadership position in the casual dining sector.



Operational Efficiencies Driving Profitability: Brinker has taken decisive steps to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve kitchen efficiency. The company has successfully implemented new kitchen display systems to streamline workflows and reduce ticket times. Additional enhancements, such as the introduction of TurboChef ovens across all locations, are expected to significantly improve cooking speed, food consistency, and kitchen comfort for employees. These strategic investments position EAT to handle increasing guest volumes more effectively while maintaining high service standards. Furthermore, the removal of redundant equipment, such as the dedicated “It’s Just Wings” station, has optimized kitchen space and simplified operations, contributing to overall efficiency gains.



Menu Innovation Efforts: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company continued to drive momentum with food innovation. Following the success of the natural hot mozzarella sticks, Brinker introduced Honey Chipotle Mozz Sticks, which likely fueled social media excitement around the Triple Dipper campaign. The campaign's impact was significant with Triple Dipper accounting for 14% of total sales in the fiscal second quarter, up from the fiscal first quarter. The company is planning more food innovations in the fiscal fourth quarter, including a new item that will enhance the 3 For Me platform and build on the success of the Big Smasher launch. The company expects this new menu item to help increase traffic on a year-over-year basis.



Compelling Marketing and Customer Engagement: Brinker’s innovative marketing strategies have successfully resonated with a broad customer base. The "Better Than Fast Food" campaign and the popular Triple Dipper promotion have driven increased foot traffic. Additionally, collaborations with social media influencers and limited-time offerings have enhanced brand engagement, particularly among younger demographics. These marketing efforts position EAT as a strong value-driven option in a competitive restaurant landscape.

EAT Estimates Moving Up

In fiscal 2025, management anticipates total revenues to be in the range of $5.15-$5.25 billion compared with the previous expectation of $4.70-$4.75 billion. Brinker anticipates fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $7.5-$8, up from the prior estimate of $5.2-$5.5.



Analysts have been revising EPS estimates for EAT upward for fiscal 2025 and 2026. This trend aligns with the company’s robust fundamentals, underscoring expectations of continued growth and profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 EPS has moved up 41% and 41.9%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



EAT Returns Higher Than the Industry

Brinker’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of RCL was 18.63% compared with the industry average of 10.18%.



The company’s impressive ROIC is a testament to its sustained operational improvements, strategic investments, and enhanced guest experience. Brinker’s focus on streamlining kitchen operations, upgrading menu offerings, and optimizing labor efficiency has contributed to higher profitability and guest satisfaction. Furthermore, investments in technology, such as TurboChefs and kitchen display systems, have improved efficiency and capacity, enabling the company to handle increased traffic while maintaining operational excellence. These efforts position Brinker for continued growth and competitive advantage in the industry.



EAT’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 879.5%, ahead of the industry average of negative 266.9%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.



EAT Trading at a Discount

Brinker — sharing space with Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG, Dutch Bros Inc. BROS and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM — is trading at a discount on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. EAT’s forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 17.43X, lower than the industry’s ratio of 26.94X. This indicates that despite the recent stock price decline in the past month, it remains an attractive option for investors looking for a discounted entry point.



Technical Indicators Support EAT

Technical indicators are supportive of Brinker's strong performance. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading at $155.83, above its 50-day moving average of $150.55 and the 200-day moving average of $98.59. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in EAT's financial health and prospects.

EAT Stock Trades Above 50 and 200-Day Moving Average



Time to Stock Up?

Despite the post-earnings decline, Brinker International's long-term fundamentals remain strong. The company’s robust same-restaurant sales growth, operational efficiencies, menu innovation, and strategic marketing initiatives highlight its resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Additionally, the upward revision of fiscal 2025 guidance and analysts’ bullish EPS revisions signal confidence in sustained earnings momentum.



With the stock trading at a relative discount compared to industry peers and maintaining technical strength above key moving averages, the recent dip could present a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors. We believe that this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for those looking to capitalize on the casual dining sector’s resilience and long-term growth potential.



