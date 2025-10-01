Brinker International Stock Gains From Expansion, Cost Pressures Linger

Brinker International, Inc. EAT is benefiting from multiple growth drivers, including expansion initiatives, strong operational execution and effective marketing strategies. Steady traffic growth continues to support performance, while ongoing menu enhancements position it for sustained relevance. The company remains focused on balancing value-driven offerings with margin expansion and adapting to evolving consumer preferences to fuel long-term growth.



Other industry players that share space with RCL, including The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE, Dutch Bros Inc. BROS and Shake Shack Inc. SHAK, are likewise seeing momentum, supported by resilient consumer demand and high traffic growth, and an industry-wide shift toward premium and elevated dining.



However, Brinker International’s prospects face headwinds from rising costs, ongoing inflationary pressures and weaker sales in the Maggiano’s segment.

What Makes EAT Stock Attractive?

Sales-Building & Margin-Driving Initiatives: Brinker International continues to drive sales growth by combining streamlining of its menu, strengthening its value proposition, enhancing food presentation, executing targeted advertising campaigns, optimizing its kitchen system and introducing a better service platform. The company expects continued margin improvement, supported by menu innovation, disciplined cost management and strategic ideas, reinforcing its path toward long-term shareholder value creation.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Brinker International reported total revenues of $1.46 billion, representing a 21% increase year over year. This strong top-line performance was largely driven by the Chili’s brand, which achieved positive customer traffic growth for the third consecutive quarter. The company’s focus on efficiency translated to a significant improvement in profitability, with the Restaurant Operating Margin increasing by 260 basis points to 17.8%, a gain supported by sales leverage, strategic menu pricing and operational efficiencies.



Remodeling & Expansion Initiatives: Brinker International is accelerating its remodeling initiatives and sharpening its focus on international expansion, particularly through development agreements with both new and existing franchise partners. Management is actively targeting growth in emerging markets while also seeking opportunities to strengthen the brand’s presence in existing regions and enter untapped markets with high growth potential.



A major strategic priority is the continued investment in the company’s reimage program. This includes the rollout of the first four remodels under the new, modern Greenville design package, slated for completion by the end of the calendar year. Brinker International aims to remodel 10% of the Chili’s system annually, ensuring each restaurant receives a refresh at least once every 10 years. For the coming year, Brinker International will look for more ways to offer convenience, value and a great guest experience by doubling its pipeline of new restaurant openings and expanding its portfolio of brands.



Focus on Menu Innovation: Brinker International is moving forward with its long-term growth plan by constantly adding new items to its menu and reinforcing its value proposition. The company is committed to continually refreshing its offerings, which include strategically reintroducing popular, high-margin items like the fajita trio, Triple Dipper appetizer and classic sirloin, complemented by premium margaritas. The strategy is centered on driving sales of high-margin items while maintaining a competitive pricing structure.



At the start of the fourth quarter, the company launched the Big QP burger, a product positioned as a high-value offering with 85% more beef than its half-pound predecessor. Priced at $10.99 and included in the popular “3 for Me” platform, the Big QP enhances perceived value while appealing to consumer dissatisfaction with fast food shrinkflation.

Factors Hindering Growth of EAT Stock

High Costs & Expenses: Elevated costs continue to weigh on the company’s performance. In the fourth quarter, total operating costs and expenses rose to $1.32 billion, up from $1.14 billion in the same period last year. Advertising expenses increased to 3% of sales, representing a 20 basis point year-over-year rise. While the increased marketing investment has proven effective, a sustained reliance on advertising could pressure margins if top-line growth begins to moderate.



Inflationary Pressures: Commodity inflation, particularly in food and beverages, negatively impacted margins by 60 basis points. Though offset partially by pricing, ongoing inflation could squeeze profitability, especially given the company’s commitment to maintaining value leadership.

A Brief Review of Other Players

Cheesecake Factory: The company is benefiting from strong consumer demand, operational excellence and strategic innovation in its menu. This focus has directly supported improved guest satisfaction scores, which resulted in record-high revenues, increased margin and profitability that beat the guidance. In the second quarter of 2025, comparable sales at Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased by 1.2%, driving record-high average weekly sales and elevating unit volumes to nearly $12.8 million for the quarter. The company is optimistic about future growth, supported by its focus on Fox Restaurant Concepts and other emerging brands.



Dutch Bros: The company’s prospects are supported by its focus on digital convenience and operational execution, with order-ahead and throughput initiatives becoming increasingly important traffic drivers. In the second quarter of 2025, order-ahead accounted for 11.5% of transactions, with adoption in newer markets more than double that level. Expansion remains a critical component of the strategy. Dutch Bros opened 31 new shops in the second quarter, bringing the system count above 1,040, and remains on track to add at least 160 locations in 2025.



Shake Shack: The company is benefiting from solid enhanced operations, menu innovation and store openings. Management remains optimistic about the licensing segment, citing strong global partner support and significant room for continued growth. Development efforts for 2025 are moving faster than initially expected, with Shake Shack planning to open 45 to 50 company-operated Shacks this year. Additionally, the company is investing in data and guest recognition tools to create more tailored marketing strategies, aiming to drive higher engagement and conversion rates going forward.

