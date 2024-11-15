BrightView upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Mulrooney upgraded BrightView (BV) to Outperform from Market Perform without a price target Despite the post-earnings selloff, BrightView’s turnaround story “appears to be firmly intact,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s investments in frontline teams are resulting in reduced levels of employee turnover and improving levels of customer retention, which are now 200 basis points above last year’s levels. BrightView is “planting the seeds for growth,” contends Blair.

