Brightstar Q4 Earnings Fall; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL), an independent lottery technology and services provider, on Tuesday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter despite higher revenue compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company declined to $61 million from $83 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.32 versus $0.40 last year.

On the adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.36 versus $0.22 last year.

Adjusted EBIT for the period slid to $177 million from $188 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $304 million from $290 million in the same period last year.

Income from operations declined 21 percent to $92 million from $116 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $668 million from $651 million in the previous year.

The Board appointed Mariangela Zappia as an independent non-executive director, effective February 19, bringing over 40 years of diplomatic experience.

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, up $0.01 from the prior quarter, following a $0.02 increase in the third quarter of 2025 from the historical $0.20 level.

The dividend will be payable on March 24 to shareholders of record as of March 10.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 revenue of $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion, representing more than 5% organic growth, including approximately $175 million in incremental Italy Lotto license fee amortization impact.

For the full-year 2026, adjusted EBITDA is projected at $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion, as organic growth and OPtiMa savings are expected to offset approximately $50 million of growth investments.

In the pre-market trading, Brightstar Lottery is 1.92% higher at $13.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.