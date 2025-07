(RTTNews) - Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) said on Tuesday that it plans to launch a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program as part of its $500 million share repurchase authorization.

In addition, the Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on August 26 to shareholders of record as of August 12.

