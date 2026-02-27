Markets
BrightSpring Q4 Earnings Rise; Guides FY26

February 27, 2026

(RTTNews) - BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG), on Friday reported its higher net income in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by strong revenue compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $77.08 million from $15.40 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.23 versus $0.02 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.33 versus $0.13 last year.

EBITDA for the period rose to $147.64 million from $98.21 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $183.555 million from $130.43 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating income surged to $108.11 billion from $55.54 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $3.55 billion from $2.75 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company guides full-year 2026 revenue of $14.45 billion to $15.0 billion, representing growth of 11.9% to 16.2% compared with 2025 results excluding the Community Living business.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the range of $760 million to $790 million, representing growth of 23.1% to 27.9%.

The Amedisys and LHC acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

On Thursday, BrightSpring closed trading 1.64% lesser at $40.13 on the Nasdaq.

