BrightSpring to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 27, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.11%. BTSG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 45.05%.

BrightSpring Health Services Q4 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.35 billion. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share.

Key Factors for Q4 Results

BrightSpring Health Services’ fourth-quarter 2025 results are likely to reflect accelerating pharmacy momentum, steady provider growth and improving balance sheet flexibility. Management’s third-quarter commentary suggests the company exited September with strong operational traction, prompting an upward revision to full-year guidance and setting a constructive tone for the last quarter of 2025.

The Pharmacy Solutions segment is likely to have remained the primary growth engine. Sales in this segment are likely to have been aided by robust growth in specialty script, increased generic utilization and new limited distribution drug (LDD) launches.

Its Infusion business should have been another meaningful contributor, with continued robust volume growth, along with operational improvements driving profitability gains. Expansion into acute therapies and geographic scaling may provide incremental upside in the fourth quarter.

Sales in the Home & Community Pharmacy business are likely to have been weak on the back of a delayed flu season as well as customer divestitures tied to a prior bankruptcy and the exit of uneconomic accounts. The business profitability might have been resilient on the back of improved customer mix and automation initiatives.

Sales at the Provider Services segment are likely to have benefited from strong performance across Home Health, Hospice, Rehab and Personal Care businesses. Census expansion, strong quality scores and Medicare Advantage contract momentum are likely to have driven Home Health sales. Hospice sales were likely aided by demographic demand and rate updates. Rising patient volume should have boosted sales for Rehab and Personal Care businesses.

For the third quarter, BTSG reported 30 basis point sequential improvement in gross margin on the back of pharmacy mix improvement, operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management. This trend is likely to have continued in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The company has been recording its highest margin in the fourth quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BrightSpring Health Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% for BrightSpring Health Services.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: BrightSpring Health Services currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical product stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

The Cooper Companies COO has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 5.

COO’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.41%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COO’s first-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 11.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

STAAR Surgical STAA has an Earnings ESP of +7.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon.

STAA’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average negative surprise being 586.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAA’s fourth-quarter EPS implies a gain of 132% from the year-ago reported figure.

McKesson MCK has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS indicates a rise of 12.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.