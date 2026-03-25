Is BrightSpring BTSG Stock Expensive at 24.5x Forward P/E?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG is coming off a strong finish to 2025, and the market is rewarding that momentum. The stock now trades at 24.5 times forward 12-month earnings per share, raising the key question for investors: is that multiple justified by 2026 execution?

The near-term setup is not a simple growth story. Headline revenue faces policy and product-mix pressure, but profitability is expected to expand as the year progresses.

BTSG Stock Setup With 2025 Execution Momentum

BrightSpring closed 2025 with fourth-quarter revenue of $3.55 billion, up 29.3% year over year. Growth was broad-based across Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services, reinforcing the company’s exposure to care migration into lower-cost home and community settings.

Profitability improved faster than the top line. Adjusted EBITDA rose 40.7% to $184 million, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined execution. Net income increased to $49.6 million versus $4.3 million in the prior-year period.

That combination of accelerating growth and margin expansion is what the market is leaning on heading into 2026. It also sets a higher bar for quarterly follow-through, especially with known revenue headwinds approaching.

BrightSpring 2026 Guidance and the Profitability Gap

Management guided 2026 revenue to $14.45 billion to $15.0 billion, implying 11.9% to 16.2% growth. The adjusted EBITDA outlook is $760 million to $790 million, representing 23% to 28% growth.

For investors, the gap between revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth is the headline. Management expects profitability to grow faster than revenue, which implies margin expansion at the consolidated level.

This matters for valuation because a higher earnings multiple is easier to defend when margins are expanding and the company can show sequential improvement through the year. Management’s commentary points directly to that cadence as the 2026 narrative.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Quote

BTSG Headline Revenue Headwinds From IRA and Generics

BrightSpring quantified approximately $600 million of 2026 revenue headwinds tied to Inflation Reduction Act impacts and brand-to-generic conversions. The headwind is described as meaningful within Specialty and Infusion and Home and Community Pharmacy.

This is important for “optical” growth. Even if demand trends and volume are healthy in underlying services, pricing step-downs and mix shifts can make revenue comparisons tougher. The result can be uneven quarterly momentum on the surface.

At the same time, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to outpace revenue in 2026 through mix and efficiency. That creates a scenario where profitability improves even as top-line optics become more complicated.

BrightSpring Valuation Versus Peers and History

At 24.5 times forward earnings, BTSG screens above the cited benchmarks. The Zacks sub-industry trades at 14.24 times, the Zacks Medical sector at 19.33 times, and the S&P 500 at 20.83 times.

History shows the current multiple is not extreme, but it is above the five-year median. Over the past five years, BTSG traded between 10.75 times and 36.23 times forward earnings per share, with a median of 20.68 times.

Other valuation lenses look different. BTSG’s forward price-to-sales is 0.53 versus 0.43 for the sub-industry and 2.27 for the sector, while price-to-book is 3.96 versus 1.89 for the sub-industry and 3.63 for the sector. The valuation picture is mixed, which keeps the investment debate centered on whether margin expansion arrives on schedule.

BTSG Why Margins Could Improve Even if Revenue Slows

Management’s margin expansion framework is grounded in practical levers: mix shift toward higher-value specialty and infusion work, efficiency programs, automation, and pricing initiatives. Cross-sell and scale benefits also support operating leverage as the platform grows.

A key timing marker is the midyear generic launch expected in the second quarter of 2026. Management also pointed to ambulatory infusion suite upgrades as another mix and margin tailwind as the year progresses.

This is where execution should show up quarter to quarter. If margins rise sequentially through 2026 as expected, the market can look through the policy-driven revenue drag and focus on earnings power.

BrightSpring Integration Spend as the Key Near-Term Swing

The Amedisys/LHC assets closed in December 2025 and are expected to contribute about $30 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2026. Provider Services is described as a roughly 17% margin business, and management aims to move acquired home health margins toward that profile over time.

The swing factor is cost and timing. Management expects near-term integration, travel, and technology standardization spend throughout 2026, and the timeline to normalize acquired margins is not certain.

This is why investors may see a gap between revenue growth and near-term profit conversion inside Provider Services. A faster integration curve can lift consolidated margins, while delays can weigh on results in a year where margin expansion is part of the core expectation.

BTSG Event Calendar and Catalyst Watchlist

The first near-term milestone is the planned sale of Community Living to Sevita, expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026. Until closing, results from Community Living remain included in the company’s leverage calculation under its First Lien Credit Agreement, and the close will align reported performance with ongoing operations.

Next, investors should watch specialty and infusion business development. Management expects 3 to 4 infusion limited-distribution drug awards in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2026, adding potential upside to the growth cadence.

Finally, the second-quarter generic launch is a potential inflection for mix and margins. Taken together, these checkpoints should help investors judge whether the 24.5 times forward earnings multiple reflects expensive optimism or a reasonable price for a business showing improving profitability into 2026.

In the broader home-based care landscape, competitive intensity remains high. Option Care Health OPCH is a large independent home infusion provider, while CVS Health CVS operates a major specialty pharmacy franchise, keeping execution and access wins critical differentiators for BTSG as 2026 unfolds.

BTSG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

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