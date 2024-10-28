Brightside selects Helix by Q2 to migrate BaaS program

Helix by Q2 announced its partnership with Brightside. Brightside’s savings, checking and business operations accounts, are now powered by Helix’s banking as a service solution.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on QTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.