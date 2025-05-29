BrightHy Solutions Partners with Sungrow Hydrogen to Enhance Green Hydrogen Production in Iberia

BrightHy Solutions and Sungrow Hydrogen announce a partnership to enhance green hydrogen production in Iberia.

Quiver AI Summary

BrightHy Solutions, a subsidiary of Fusion Fuel, has announced a strategic partnership with Sungrow Hydrogen, a leader in green hydrogen production technology. This collaboration aims to enhance the deployment of advanced hydrogen production equipment across the Iberian region, leveraging the strengths of both companies in the green energy sector. BrightHy will act as an agent for Sungrow's products, utilizing its engineering expertise and local market knowledge to provide customized solutions and support. The partnership builds on previous projects between the two companies and is positioned to meet the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions in Iberia, showcasing a commitment to efficient and innovative hydrogen production technologies.

Potential Positives

BrightHy Solutions has entered a strategic partnership with Sungrow Hydrogen, enhancing its capabilities in providing cutting-edge hydrogen production technologies.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of advanced hydrogen production equipment in Iberia, positioning BrightHy as a key player in the green energy transition.

The partnership leverages BrightHy's local expertise and market knowledge, which could improve customer satisfaction and project implementation efficiency.

The deal reinforces BrightHy's technology portfolio and highlights its commitment to innovation in the green hydrogen market, responding to the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release discusses forward-looking statements, which highlight potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's future performance.

The company acknowledges that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated outcomes, indicating a level of uncertainty in its strategic initiatives.

The necessity for regulatory approvals and the completion of due diligence processes raises concerns regarding the feasibility and timing of the agreement with Sungrow Hydrogen.

FAQ

What is the partnership between BrightHy Solutions and Sungrow Hydrogen?

The partnership aims to accelerate hydrogen production in Iberia, leveraging both companies' expertise in green energy solutions.

What technology does Sungrow Hydrogen specialize in?

Sungrow Hydrogen specializes in advanced water electrolysis technology for flexible and efficient green hydrogen production.

How will BrightHy Solutions support Sungrow Hydrogen's products?

BrightHy will act as an agent, providing tailored solutions and local market support for Sungrow Hydrogen's products.

Why is the collaboration significant for the green hydrogen market?

This collaboration is a key milestone in advancing sustainable energy solutions and meeting rising green hydrogen demand in Iberia.

What does BrightHy Solutions focus on in hydrogen production?

BrightHy focuses on safety, reliability, efficiency, and offers comprehensive services throughout the hydrogen production value chain.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HTOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $HTOO stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DUBLIN, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BrightHy Solutions, a Fusion Fuel company and a leading provider of hydrogen solutions, is proud to announce a strategic agency and partnership agreement with Sungrow Hydrogen, a leading green hydrogen production solution provider specializing in water electrolysis technology. This collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge hydrogen production equipment in Iberia, combining the expertise of both companies to drive the green energy transition.





The partnership builds on existing collaboration between BrightHy and Sungrow Hydrogen, with both companies already working together on new hydrogen projects in the region. Under this agreement, BrightHy will serve as agent for Sungrow Hydrogen’s products, leveraging its proven engineering capabilities, deep market knowledge, and strong local presence to provide tailored solutions and dedicated support.





Sungrow Hydrogen maintains a world’s leading 30MW Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Empirical Platform and a Germany-based Hydrogen Technology Laboratory focused on pioneering hydrogen technologies. With over 550 secured patents and copyrights, the company possesses core competencies for flexible green hydrogen production.





“We are thrilled to partner with Sungrow Hydrogen to bring best-in-class hydrogen production technologies to our markets,” said Mr. Frederico Figueira de Chaves, CEO. “This collaboration not only strengthens our technology portfolio offering but also ensures that customers benefit from both Sungrow Hydrogen’s world-class innovation and BrightHy’s ability to provide expert local support.”





Mr. Chaocai Peng, Chairman of Sungrow Hydrogen, stated, “The technological prowess of Sungrow Hydrogen, coupled with BrightHy’s practical expertise and market reach, will facilitate the seamless integration of hydrogen solutions for industrial and energy applications. We are united in our dedication to spearhead the green hydrogen market by providing efficient, intelligent and safe hydrogen solutions in Iberia.”





As the demand for green hydrogen continues to rise, this partnership represents a key milestone in advancing sustainable energy solutions in Iberia.







About BrightHy Solutions







BrightHy Solutions, a subsidiary of Fusion Fuel Green Plc. (NASDAQ: HTOO) is positioning itself as a leader in the hydrogen through electrolysis solutions market. With its substantial industry experience, BrightHy is a partner to clients through the entire hydrogen production value chain including plant design, tailored engineering solutions, equipment sourcing, engineering and implementation oversight. BrightHy has a strong and core focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency.







About Sungrow Hydrogen







Sungrow Hydrogen is a leading green hydrogen production solutions provider specializing in advanced water electrolysis technology. As a subsidiary of Sungrow (Stock Code: 300274), it leverages cutting-edge expertise to deliver flexible green hydrogen production system solutions. The company's core offerings include ALK electrolyzers, PEM electrolyzers, PWM hydrogen production power supplies, gas-liquid separation equipment, hydrogen purification equipment, and intelligent hydrogen management system. Committed to innovation, Sungrow Hydrogen provides "efficient, intelligent, safe" flexible solutions for green hydrogen production, accelerating the global transition to clean energy.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook” or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to enter into a definitive share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Target, the ability of the parties to complete their due diligence and all other closing conditions, the Company’s ability to complete the proposed acquisition and integrate Target’s business, the parties’ ability to obtain all necessary regulatory and other consents and approvals in connection with the transaction, the ability of Target to complete the audit process and the possibility that the reported results of its operations for its fiscal years ended April 30, 2025 and 2024 will change materially upon completion of the audit process, and those set forth in Fusion Fuel’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2025, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the parties’ control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Relations Contact







ir@fusion-fuel.eu









www.fusion-fuel.eu











Wire Service Contact:







IBN





Austin, Texas







www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com







512.354.7000 Office







Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.