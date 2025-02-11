BRIGHTHOUSE FINANL Earnings Results: $BHF Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANL ($BHF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $5.88 per share, beating estimates of $4.34 by $1.54. The company also reported revenue of $2,273,000,000, beating estimates of $2,256,771,775 by $16,228,225.

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANL Insider Trading Activity

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANL insiders have traded $BHF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC T STEIGERWALT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,447,750 .

. JOHN ROSENTHAL (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,589,377 .

. MYLES LAMBERT (EVP,Chief Mktg.& Dist. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,800 shares for an estimated $813,598 .

. EDWARD A. SPEHAR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,250 shares for an estimated $660,630 .

. VONDA HUSS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $292,500.

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of BRIGHTHOUSE FINANL stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

