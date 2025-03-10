News & Insights

Markets
BHFAP

Brighthouse Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 8%

March 10, 2025 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $20.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.38% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHFAP was trading at a 15.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.63% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividend payments on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

BHFAP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are off about 5.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 YTD Return on Dow
 EXAR Videos
 EPIX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return on Dow-> EXAR Videos-> EPIX Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHFAP
BHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.