Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Price Target Increased by 20.12% to 68.00

The average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial (NasdaqGS:BHF) has been revised to $68.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.12% from the prior estimate of $56.61 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.37% from the latest reported closing price of $65.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.10%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 57,123K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 3,413K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 67.55% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 2,792K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 35.55% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 2,285K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 58.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 104.71% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,210K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 2.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,870K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 14.59% over the last quarter.

