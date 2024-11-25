Bright Scholar Education Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Bright Scholar Education Holdings ( (BEDU) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bright Scholar Education Holdings presented to its investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, a global premier education service provider, specializes in offering quality international education to students worldwide, equipping them with essential academic foundations and skills for higher education pursuits. Recently, the company disclosed its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, highlighting key financial figures and operational achievements.

For the fiscal year 2024, Bright Scholar reported a modest decrease in total revenue from continuing operations, recording RMB1,755.2 million compared to RMB1,772.1 million in the previous fiscal year. Notably, the Overseas Schools segment experienced significant growth, with a 17.5% increase in revenue to RMB951.2 million. The company’s gross profit from continuing operations rose by 7.7% year-over-year, reaching RMB503.6 million, while the gross margin improved to 28.7%. Despite an overall loss of RMB1,032.9 million, the company managed to achieve an adjusted net income of RMB1.1 million, reflecting efforts to enhance operational efficiency and streamline non-core businesses.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Bright Scholar faced challenges, with revenue from continuing operations decreasing by 19% to RMB358.3 million. However, the Overseas Schools segment remained stable, contributing RMB185.1 million in revenue. The company also reported a narrowed adjusted net loss of RMB92.0 million, representing a 24.3% improvement compared to the same period last year. This was achieved through cost-saving measures and strategic divestments.

Looking ahead, Bright Scholar’s management remains optimistic, focusing on the expansion of the Overseas Schools business and global recruitment initiatives. The company aims to strengthen its ‘dual-engine’ growth strategy, anticipating capturing more market opportunities and driving sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

