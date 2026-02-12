Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $21.74 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $29.12 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc reported adjusted earnings of $65.10 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $733.69 million from $674.14 million last year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

2026 Outlook : Revenue = $3.075 - $3.125 billion Adjusted earnings per common share = $4.90 to $5.10.

