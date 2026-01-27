Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.33 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $7.19 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.54 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.7% to $38.84 million from $29.50 million last year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.33 Mln. vs. $7.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $38.84 Mln vs. $29.50 Mln last year.

