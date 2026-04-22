Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.39 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $8.62 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc reported adjusted earnings of $11.61 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $69.96 million from $65.70 million last year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.39 Mln. vs. $8.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $69.96 Mln vs. $65.70 Mln last year.

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