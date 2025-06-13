Bridger Aerospace Supports Executive Order Restructuring National Wildland Firefighting System

Bridger Aerospace supports a new Executive Order aimed at enhancing wildfire suppression effectiveness and efficiency nationwide.

Quiver AI Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc., a leading aerial firefighting company, expressed support for a new Executive Order aimed at restructuring the national wildland firefighting system. CEO Sam Davis highlighted Bridger's commitment to saving lives and property from wildfires while emphasizing the need for improved preparedness and rapid response. The Executive Order establishes a National Wildland Firefighting Task Force, prioritizing aggressive suppression tactics and streamlined processes across federal agencies. It follows a recent letter from the U.S. Forest Service urging direct attack methods for fire mitigation. Additionally, the U.S. Department of the Interior's 2026 budget proposal includes a significant funding increase for wildfire services. Davis stated that these changes would enhance wildfire management and positioned Bridger to support federal and state agencies effectively, particularly as the summer forecast predicts above-average wildfire activity.

Potential Positives

Bridger Aerospace is positioned to significantly benefit from the new Executive Order aimed at enhancing wildland fire management and rapid response measures, indicating a potential for increased contracts and business opportunities.

The announcement highlights a major increase in federal funding for wildfire suppression, which may lead to additional revenue for Bridger as one of the primary aerial firefighting service providers.

Bridger's strong capabilities, including a significant Air Attack fleet and the world's largest private Super Scooper fleet, align well with the government's emphasis on aggressive wildfire suppression tactics.

Potential Negatives

The company may face increased competition and scrutiny due to the establishment of the National Wildland Firefighting Task Force, which might alter existing contracts and procurement processes.

The Executive Order's emphasis on aggressive initial attack tactics could pressure Bridger to enhance its operational readiness and response capabilities, potentially leading to increased operational costs.

Significant wildfire damage in 2025, including over $250 billion in damages from Los Angeles fires, may reflect negatively on the effectiveness of current firefighting efforts, including those provided by Bridger Aerospace.

FAQ

What is the Executive Order about wildfire management?

The Executive Order aims to restructure the national wildland firefighting system, prioritizing rapid suppression and preparedness against wildfires.

How does Bridger Aerospace support wildfire management?

Bridger Aerospace offers aerial firefighting services, including a modern fleet and advanced technology to assist federal and state firefighting efforts.

What changes are proposed in the 2026 budget for wildfire services?

The budget proposes a three-fold increase to $6.55 billion for the new U.S. Wildland Fire Service, enhancing wildfire suppression efforts.

What is the purpose of the National Wildland Firefighting Task Force?

The Task Force aims to streamline wildfire management operations across federal agencies, improving efficiency and preparedness against wildfires.

How does the Executive Order impact firefighting tactics?

The Order emphasizes safe, aggressive initial attacks on wildfires to minimize damage and ensure quicker containment of fires.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BAER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $BAER stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BELGRADE, Mont., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger”, “the Company” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today commented on the Executive Order to restructure our national wildland firefighting system.





Sam Davis, Bridger’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Bridger was established with a mission of saving lives, property, and the environment from wildfires and we stand ready to support our federal and state customers as we seek to integrate the Order to enhance preparedness, respond more rapidly and save property and lives.”





The Executive Order prioritizes the immediate suppression of wildfires to protect communities and critical infrastructure. Included in the Executive Order is the establishment of a National Wildland Firefighting Task Force that will span all federal agencies, ease administrative burdens and refocus our national efforts on preparedness and aggressive Wildfire Suppression.





The Executive Order comes on the heels of the May 20, 2025 letter from the Chief of the US Forest Service to Regional Foresters, Station Directors, Deputy Chiefs and Washington Office Directors, which reiterated the need for direct attack wildfire mitigation. This letter states that the Forest Service will “focus on safe, aggressive initial attack,” and that “It is critical that we suppress fires as swiftly as possible to minimize the amount of fireline exposure and be ready for the next ignition. This means employing direct attack tactics when and where feasible to minimize fire size and time to containment when safe and practicable to do so.”





The U.S. Department of the Interior also recently issued its fiscal year 2026 budget for the new U.S. Wildland Fire Service (USWFS) which calls for a more than three-fold increase in funding to $3.70 billion, as well as a Wildfire Suppression Operations Reserve Fund budget of $2.85 billion, for a total of $6.55 billion. The Budget request includes $1.39 billion for Suppression Operations compared to just $383,657 in each of the last two years.





Mr. Davis added, “This executive order marks a significant change in how we approach and fight wildfires as a country. The intent of the Executive Order is to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of wildland fire management operations, streamline procurement processes, and establish year-round readiness requirements. This commitment, on top of the 2026 budget for the new USWFS, will have a significant positive impact on the entire wildland fire community. Bridger commands a significant Air Attack fleet, including modern fire imaging and surveillance aircraft, and the world’s largest private Super Scooper fleet, and we are ready to do whatever is needed to support our state and federal customers.”





This Executive Order was released in advance of a summer predicted by the National Weather Service to be above average with a probability ranging from 33-70% across the entire contiguous US and most of Alaska. This follows an intense start to the year with fires ranging from Los Angeles, California to Ocean County, New Jersey contributing to just over 1 million acres burned nationally by wildfire to date. The fires in Los Angeles alone caused an estimate of greater than $250 billion in damage.





The full Executive Order can be viewed here:





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/06/empowering-commonsense-wildfire-prevention-and-response/





and the May 20, 2025 US Forest Service Letter is available at



https://www.fs.usda.gov/sites/default/files/IFS-Chief%27s_Letter_of_Intent_2025_Wildfire_Year.pdf



. The U.S. Department of the Interior 2026 budget can be found at



https://www.doi.gov/budget/appropriations/2026/highlights



.







About Bridger Aerospace







Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at



https://www.bridgeraerospace.com



.







Investor Contacts







Alison Ziegler





Darrow Associates





201-220-2678







aziegler@darrowir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.