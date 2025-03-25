Bridger Aerospace Deploys Aircraft for Wildfire Support in Oklahoma and New Mexico

Bridger Aerospace deployed aircraft to support wildfire efforts in Oklahoma and New Mexico, enhancing regional firefighting capabilities.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc., a leading aerial firefighting company, announced the deployment of aircraft to assist with wildfire efforts in Oklahoma and New Mexico. Two CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" aircraft were sent to Oklahoma to support ground crews and protect communities, while a second Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) began operations in New Mexico to enhance regional response capabilities. CEO Sam Davis expressed solidarity with the affected communities in Oklahoma, where the fires have caused fatalities and significant property damage. The deployment of these aircraft is part of Bridger's commitment to support wildfire management across the U.S. and improve situational awareness through aerial surveillance and infrared imaging.

Bridger Aerospace's deployment of aircraft for wildfire support demonstrates its critical role and commitment to emergency response, enhancing its reputation and reliability as a leading aerial firefighting company.

The assistance provided to affected communities in Oklahoma and New Mexico showcases Bridger's dedication to social responsibility and community support during crises, potentially strengthening customer loyalty and community relationships.

The expansion of regional wildfire response capabilities through the deployment of additional Multi-Mission Aircraft indicates Bridger's growth and operational capacity, positioning the company for future contracts and opportunities.

The press release emphasizes the tragic outcomes of the wildfires, including fatalities and significant property damage, which may reflect negatively on the effectiveness of wildfire management in the impacted regions.

The mention of ongoing wildfires and the need for extensive firefighting support highlights the challenging and potentially increasing frequency of such disasters, raising concerns about the company's long-term operational sustainability.

The focus on the emergency response can suggest that Bridger Aerospace is operating in a crisis situation, which could lead to questions about the company’s preparedness for such events and its overall financial stability.

What recent wildfire support actions has Bridger Aerospace taken?

Bridger Aerospace deployed aircraft for wildfire efforts in Oklahoma and New Mexico, including two CL-415EAF Super Scoopers and a Multi-Mission Aircraft.

How are Bridger's aircraft assisting in wildfire management?

The Super Scooper aircraft and Multi-Mission Aircraft help combat wildfires, support ground crews, and protect communities and critical infrastructure.

What is the role of the Multi-Mission Aircraft in wildfire response?

The Multi-Mission Aircraft provides critical surveillance, real-time infrared imagery, and enhances situational awareness for effective wildfire response.

Who does Bridger Aerospace provide services to?

Bridger Aerospace offers aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state agencies, including the United States Forest Service.

Where is Bridger Aerospace based?

Bridger Aerospace is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana, and operates nationally and internationally in aerial firefighting and wildfire management.

BELGRADE, Mont., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has deployed aircraft to actively support wildfire efforts in Oklahoma and New Mexico. Two CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" aircraft joined a Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) in Oklahoma on March 11



th



to provide aerial firefighting support, directly assisting ground crews on multiple fires and helping protect communities and critical infrastructure. Additionally, Bridger dispatched a second MMA over the past weekend, which began contract operations in New Mexico, further enhancing regional wildfire response capabilities in that state.





Sam Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Bridger Aerospace, stated, “Our hearts are with the people of Oklahoma as they face these devastating fires, which have tragically led to fatalities, numerous injuries, and the destruction of hundreds of homes, ranches, and properties. We stand in solidarity with affected communities and remain committed to supporting wildfire management agencies across the US through the deployment of critical resources, including our Scoopers and Multi-Mission Aircraft.”





The deployment of two Super Scoopers to Oklahoma complements Bridger's MMA, which has been stationed there since mid-February under a Bureau of Indian Affairs contract. A second MMA, recently dispatched to New Mexico under the same contract, further expands Bridger's ability to provide critical surveillance and real-time infrared imagery, enhancing situational awareness and wildfire response effectiveness across the regions.







Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.











