Bridgemarq Reports Revenue Surge and Dividend

November 15, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) has released an update.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services reported a significant increase in third quarter revenue to $126.8 million following its acquisition of certain real estate brokerages, but also experienced a net loss of $10.8 million due to fair valuation losses on Exchangeable Units. Despite the loss, the company declared a dividend for its shareholders, showcasing its commitment to returning value.

