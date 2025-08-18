Key Points GAAP revenue for Q3 FY2025 missed analyst expectations, Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 declined 2.3% year over year.

Profitability eroded, with both operating and net losses widening over the prior year.

Core AI-driven products, especially HawkSearch, showed double-digit revenue growth (though no specific time period was provided) and strong customer retention.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN), a software provider specializing in AI-powered search and digital experience solutions, reported Q3 FY2025 results on August 18, 2025. The headline news from the release: GAAP revenue declined slightly to $3.85 million in Q3 FY2025, falling short of the $3.93 million GAAP estimate, while GAAP earnings per share met expectations at $(0.02). Profitability was under pressure as year-over-year operating and net losses both increased (GAAP). The period reflected strong momentum in its AI-driven core products but also ongoing challenges from declining legacy services. Overall, the quarter showed flat GAAP total revenue for 9M FY2025, margin contraction, and higher operating investment, all while Bridgeline positioned itself for future growth.

Metric Q3 FY2025(ended June 30, 2025) Q3 Estimate Q3 FY2024(ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.07) $(0.02) $(0.03) (133.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $3.85 million $3.93 million $3.94 million (2.3%) Gross Margin 66% 69% (3 pp) Operating Loss $(0.69 million) $(0.38 million) (81.6%) Adjusted EBITDA $(0.33 million) $3,000 -11100%

Business Overview and Growth Drivers

Bridgeline Digital develops cloud-based software for search, content management, and analytics, with a main focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses improve their digital presence and e-commerce performance. The product portfolio includes HawkSearch (an AI-powered site search platform) and WooRank (digital marketing analytics).

The company's recent strategy centers on pivoting toward subscription-based and AI-driven offerings, reducing reliance on legacy professional services. Success depends on strong R&D investment, innovation in search and analytics, continued expansion of AI capabilities like Smart Search and Smart Response, and building long-term, recurring revenue from subscription contracts. Bridgeline emphasizes personalized solutions and the ability to tailor its platforms for e-commerce and B2B clients across many industries.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

For the period ended June 30, 2025, GAAP total revenue was $3.85 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $3.9 million in the prior year period, missing analyst expectations by $0.125 million (GAAP). Core product revenue increased while services revenue declined. GAAP subscription and licenses revenue, now representing 81% of the total, grew 4% to $3.1 million in Q3 FY2025, while Services revenue dropped to $0.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $0.9 million in the prior year period.

HawkSearch, the AI-powered search solution, now accounts for over 60% of company revenue as of Q3 FY2025. Bridgeline’s leadership noted that its core product net revenue retention (NRR) reached 114% in Q3 FY2025, indicating not just stable customer retention but expansion on existing accounts. In enterprise software, NRR above 100 % means new and upsold business more than offset any losses from churn, a sign of successful product adoption.

Profitability metrics weakened. GAAP gross margin dropped to 66% in Q3 FY2025, a decrease of 3 percentage points year over year. Operating loss widened to $0.7 million, and net loss reached $0.79 million. Management cited greater investment in sales and marketing, funded by a prior $2 million capital raise, as a key contributor to higher operating expenses in Q2 FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.33 million in Q3 FY2025, compared to slightly positive in the prior year period.

The product development pipeline was active. Notable updates included the launch of HawkSearch MCP (Model Context Protocol), supporting AI Agents to work with merchandisers, and expanded language support to over 50 languages. New tools like the AI Workbench, Smart Response, and advanced analytics enable users to push real-time search improvements without needing extra developer support. The company highlighted major customers during the quarter: a Fortune 100 technology company, a top US electrical distributor, and Ivystone Group chose HawkSearch for highly tailored, AI-driven commerce experiences.

The quarter also saw increased customer acquisition activity. Sixteen new subscription contracts were booked in Q3 FY2025, totaling $1.7 million in contract value and adding over $600,000 to annual recurring revenue. Management tied the boost in deal flow directly to ramped-up lead generation and sales-prospecting efforts. Sales cycles remain short at about 120 days from first contact to close, which positions Bridgeline to translate new contracts into revenue quickly as marketing investment bears fruit.

No material one-time charges, unusual income, or changes to dividend policy were noted.

Looking Ahead: Strategy, Guidance, and Investor Focus

Looking to the rest of fiscal 2025 and beyond, Bridgeline’s management did not provide quantitative forward guidance in the third-quarter release. Instead, leadership reiterated that “relatively flat” total revenue is expected to persist in the near term (second half of FY2025) as core product growth continues to be balanced by declines in non-core services. The impact of expanded sales and marketing spend is projected to become visible in Q1 FY2026, with management expects a noticeable rise in new customer acquisition and annual recurring revenue as this investment matures through the sales cycle in Q1 FY2026.

Investors and observers should pay close attention to the ratio of core to non-core revenue, as the company’s ability to drive sustainable growth relies heavily on continued customer adoption and upsell of AI-driven subscription services. Margins and expenses will also be critical to track given the ongoing strategic spending increase. No explicit changes in forward-looking metrics or financial targets were provided this quarter. BLIN does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.