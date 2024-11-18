BridgeBio reports open-label extension data on acoramidis in ATTR-CM

BridgeBio (BBIO) Pharma presented initial outcomes from the ATTRibute-CM open-label extension study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. ATTRibute-CM was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, an investigational, near-complete, orally-administered, small molecule stabilizer of TTR. The preliminary results from this ongoing OLE study were also simultaneously published in Circulation. The OLE study involves 330 participants who completed the 30-month ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 study. Key initial results from the OLE study, presented by Dr. Judge at AHA, show that continuous treatment with acoramidis led to: A confirmed sustained improvement relative to placebo in time to first event starting at Month 3 in ATTRibute-CM; A statistically significant reduction in ACM alone of 36% by Month 36 and 34% by Month 42, as assessed by the Stratified Cox proportional hazards model; A significant reduction of composite ACM and CVH by 46% at Month 36 and 48% at Month 42 as assessed by negative binomial regression, building upon the previously presented 42% reduction at Month 30 in ATTRibute-CM; Evidence of early benefit in patients who crossed over from placebo to acoramidis after Month 30 as compared to extrapolated placebo curve reinforces the early separation seen previously in ATTRibute-CM; Acoramidis continues to be well tolerated, with no new clinically significant safety signals identified in this long-term evaluation. The OLE data build on previously reported results from ATTRibute-CM in which acoramidis demonstrated clinically important treatment effects on mortality, CVH, and quality of life, further supporting that greater transthyretin stabilization can improve clinical outcomes for patients. This included a 50% reduction in the cumulative frequency of CVH relative to placebo at Month 30.

