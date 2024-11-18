News & Insights

Stocks
BBIO

BridgeBio reports open-label extension data on acoramidis in ATTR-CM

November 18, 2024 — 11:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BridgeBio (BBIO) Pharma presented initial outcomes from the ATTRibute-CM open-label extension study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. ATTRibute-CM was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, an investigational, near-complete, orally-administered, small molecule stabilizer of TTR. The preliminary results from this ongoing OLE study were also simultaneously published in Circulation. The OLE study involves 330 participants who completed the 30-month ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 study. Key initial results from the OLE study, presented by Dr. Judge at AHA, show that continuous treatment with acoramidis led to: A confirmed sustained improvement relative to placebo in time to first event starting at Month 3 in ATTRibute-CM; A statistically significant reduction in ACM alone of 36% by Month 36 and 34% by Month 42, as assessed by the Stratified Cox proportional hazards model; A significant reduction of composite ACM and CVH by 46% at Month 36 and 48% at Month 42 as assessed by negative binomial regression, building upon the previously presented 42% reduction at Month 30 in ATTRibute-CM; Evidence of early benefit in patients who crossed over from placebo to acoramidis after Month 30 as compared to extrapolated placebo curve reinforces the early separation seen previously in ATTRibute-CM; Acoramidis continues to be well tolerated, with no new clinically significant safety signals identified in this long-term evaluation. The OLE data build on previously reported results from ATTRibute-CM in which acoramidis demonstrated clinically important treatment effects on mortality, CVH, and quality of life, further supporting that greater transthyretin stabilization can improve clinical outcomes for patients. This included a 50% reduction in the cumulative frequency of CVH relative to placebo at Month 30.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.