BridgeBio To Present Additional Data From Phase 3 FORTIFY Trial At MDA 2026

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) announced that new data from the interim analysis of its Phase 3 FORTIFY trial of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 will be presented at the upcoming Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, taking place March 8-11, 2026, with BridgeBio presenting on March 10 and 11, 2026.

The late-breaking oral presentation will highlight the interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 3 FORTIFY study demonstrated efficacy in LGMD2I/R9, a rare genetic muscle disorder caused by mutations in the FKRP gene. The presentation will be delivered by Katherine Mathews, Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine, on March 11, 2026.

In addition to the late-breaking data, BridgeBio's academic collaborators at Yale School of Medicine will present an oral session on a high-throughput assay for measuring ribitol response across FKRP variants, scheduled for March 11, 2026. Four posters will be featured, covering topics such as disease burden, treatment patterns, health care resource utilization, long-term survival modeling, and the translational journey of BBP-418 from pathophysiology to registrational trials, on March 10, 2026.

BridgeBio emphasized that these presentations underscore the company's commitment to advancing therapies for underserved genetic conditions. Millions of patients worldwide live with rare genetic diseases that lack effective treatments, and BBP-418 represents one of the most advanced investigational therapies for LGMD2I/R9.

