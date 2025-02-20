BridgeBio Pharma Reports Significant Launch Progress for Attruby™ Following FDA Approval and EU Marketing Authorization

BridgeBio Pharma reports strong commercial progress for Attruby™, with over 1,000 prescriptions written following FDA approval.

Quiver AI Summary

BridgeBio Pharma reported significant commercial progress for its drug Attruby™ (acoramidis), with over 1,028 prescriptions written by 516 prescribers since its FDA approval on November 22, 2024, for treating transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). The drug achieved a substantial milestone following its European approval, receiving a $75 million payment and ongoing royalties. Clinical data indicates a 59% reduction in cardiovascular-related mortality and hospitalizations among patients over 30 months, with promising continued results. The company also announced full enrollment of three major global clinical trials aimed at various genetic conditions. Despite a net loss of approximately $535 million for 2024, BridgeBio ended the year with $681 million in cash, anticipating additional regulatory milestone payments in 2025. Overall, the results highlight BridgeBio's focus on genetic diseases and its potential to improve treatment outcomes for patients.

Potential Positives

1,028 unique patient prescriptions for Attruby™ have been written by 516 unique prescribers since FDA approval, indicating strong initial market uptake.

Attruby™ is the first and only near-complete TTR stabilizer recognized for its significant impact on reducing cardiovascular death and hospitalization rates in ATTR-CM patients.

Achievement of a $75 million milestone payment with ongoing royalties from acoramidis’ approval in the EU, reflecting commercial success and potential revenue growth.

The company ended the fourth quarter with $681 million in cash and equivalents, providing a strong financial position for ongoing operations and pipeline development.

Potential Negatives

Despite the recent FDA approval of Attruby, only 1,028 unique patient prescriptions have been written, which may indicate lower-than-expected adoption in the market.

The company's operational expenses significantly increased in Q4 2024, rising to $231.9 million from $179.2 million in Q4 2023, raising concerns over financial sustainability amid ongoing losses.

BridgeBio Pharma reported a net loss of $265.1 million for Q4 2024, compared to a loss of $168.1 million in Q4 2023, indicating worsening financial performance year-over-year.

FAQ

What is Attruby™ and its significance?

Attruby™ (acoramidis) is the first near-complete TTR stabilizer indicated for reducing cardiovascular death in ATTR-CM patients.

When was Attruby approved by the FDA?

Attruby was approved by the FDA on November 22, 2024.

How many prescriptions have been written for Attruby?

As of February 17, 2025, there have been 1,028 unique patient prescriptions for Attruby.

What are the financial results for BridgeBio in 2024?

BridgeBio reported a revenue of $221.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

What upcoming milestones does BridgeBio expect for acoramidis?

BridgeBio expects regulatory approvals for acoramidis in Japan in the first half of 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 5,800,000 shares for an estimated $149,350,000

GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,932 shares for an estimated $23,542,500 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,304 shares for an estimated $2,710,871.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





- As of February 17, 2025, 1,028 unique patient prescriptions for Attruby™





have been written by 516 unique prescribers since FDA approval









- Attruby (acoramidis), the first and only near-complete TTR stabilizer (≥90%) was approved by the FDA to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization in ATTR-CM patients on November 22, 2024









- Acoramidis was approved as BEYONTTRA™





in the EU on February 10, 2025, achieving a $75 million milestone payment and ongoing royalties in a tiered structure beginning in the low-thirties percent on sales in the EU









- Acoramidis demonstrated a 59% hazard reduction on the composite endpoint of all-cause mortality and first cardiovascular-related hospitalization in the variant ATTR-CM population by month 30; to the Company's knowledge, this benefit is the largest and the only statistically significant result in this patient population, which has an aggressive phenotype and poor prognosis









- Fully enrolled three global registrational studies – FORTIFY (BBP-418 for LGMD2I/R9), CALIBRATE (encaleret for ADH1), and PROPEL 3 (infigratinib for achondroplasia) – with last participant – last visit expected for each study before the end of 2025









- The Company ended the fourth quarter with $681 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash. Further, the Company expects to receive $105 million in regulatory milestones in 1H 2025 from acoramidis Europe and Japan approvals







PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on Attruby’s commercial progress.









Commercial Progress:









As of February 17, 2025, 1,028 unique patient prescriptions for Attruby have been written by 516 unique healthcare providers since FDA approval.





”I am very encouraged by the strength of the Attruby launch, with prescriptions being successfully filled across all patient types,” said Matt Outten, Chief Commercial Officer of BridgeBio. “In conversations with healthcare providers and patients, we have repeatedly heard that Attruby's category-leading results - time to separation of just three months, along with a 42% reduction in all-cause mortality and recurrent hospitalizations and a 50% reduction in cardiovascular hospitalizations at 30 months - set it apart as a clinically meaningful advancement for ATTR-CM. Combined with our industry-leading patient support programs, we believe Attruby is delivering a much-needed change in the treatment landscape.”









Pipeline Overview:















Program









Status









Next expected milestone











Acoramidis for ATTR-CM





Approved in U.S. and EU





Japan approval in 1H 2025









BBP-418 for LGMD2I/R9





FORTIFY, Phase 3 study enrollment completed





Last Participant – Last Visit and Topline results in 2H 2025









Encaleret for ADH1





CALIBRATE, Phase 3 study enrollment completed





Last Participant – Last Visit and Topline results in 2H 2025









Infigratinib for achondroplasia





PROPEL 3, Phase 3 study enrollment completed





Last Participant – Last Visit in 2H 2025









Infigratinib for hypochondroplasia





ACCEL, run-in for Phase 2 study ongoing





Enrollment completion date to be announced









BBP-812 for Canavan disease





CANaspire Phase 1/2 study ongoing





Enrollment completion date to be announced

















Key Program Updates:









“It is exciting to see patients, physicians, and payers resonate with our message that the greater levels of TTR stabilization that Attruby delivers can be of benefit to the patients we serve and that the TTR protein is clinically important, not toxic.” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of BridgeBio. “We look forward to continuing to partner with the community to ensure that we find all patients that can be helped and ease their path to getting on therapy, when appropriate, as much as possible.”







Attruby (acoramidis)



– the first approved, near-complete (≥90%) TTR stabilizer for treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM):







On November 22, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Attruby (acoramidis), a near-complete TTR stabilizer (≥90%), to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization (CVH) in adult patients with ATTR-CM.



On November 22, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Attruby (acoramidis), a near-complete TTR stabilizer (≥90%), to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization (CVH) in adult patients with ATTR-CM.



On February 10, 2025, the European Commission approved BEYONTTRA (acoramidis) for use in adult patients with ATTR-CM in the EU.



On February 10, 2025, the European Commission approved BEYONTTRA (acoramidis) for use in adult patients with ATTR-CM in the EU.



Preliminary results from the ongoing ATTRibute-CM open-label extension (OLE) study of Attruby in ATTR-CM were simultaneously published in Circulation and presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, showing that Attruby demonstrated statistically significant risk reduction of 36% on All-Cause Mortality (ACM) alone at month 36 within the OLE, and 46% (p<0.0001) and 48% (p<0.0001) reductions in the composite endpoint of ACM and recurrent CVH at months 36 and 42, respectively.



Preliminary results from the ongoing ATTRibute-CM open-label extension (OLE) study of Attruby in ATTR-CM were simultaneously published in Circulation and presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, showing that Attruby demonstrated statistically significant risk reduction of 36% on All-Cause Mortality (ACM) alone at month 36 within the OLE, and 46% (p<0.0001) and 48% (p<0.0001) reductions in the composite endpoint of ACM and recurrent CVH at months 36 and 42, respectively.



Attruby is supported by industry-leading access programs designed to ensure seamless treatment initiation and continuity for all patients with ATTR-CM.









BBP-418



– Glycosylation substrate in development for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9):







FORTIFY, the Phase 3 clinical trial of BBP-418 in LGMD2I/R9, a rare genetic disorder caused by variants in the fukutin‑related protein (FKRP) gene, is fully enrolled with 112 participants. The trial is the largest prospective interventional study to ever be conducted in LGMD2I.



FORTIFY, the Phase 3 clinical trial of BBP-418 in LGMD2I/R9, a rare genetic disorder caused by variants in the fukutin‑related protein (FKRP) gene, is fully enrolled with 112 participants. The trial is the largest prospective interventional study to ever be conducted in LGMD2I.



The Company expects to achieve last participant – last visit and report topline results of the interim analysis cohort in the second half of 2025.



The Company expects to achieve last participant – last visit and report topline results of the interim analysis cohort in the second half of 2025.



If successful, we expect BBP-418 would be the first approved therapy for individuals living with LGMD2I/R9.









Encaleret



– Calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) antagonist in development for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) and postsurgical hypoparathyroidism (PSH):







CALIBRATE, the Phase 3 clinical trial of encaleret in ADH1, a genetic form of hypoparathyroidism, is fully enrolled with 71 participants. The trial is the largest prospective interventional study to ever be conducted in ADH1.



CALIBRATE, the Phase 3 clinical trial of encaleret in ADH1, a genetic form of hypoparathyroidism, is fully enrolled with 71 participants. The trial is the largest prospective interventional study to ever be conducted in ADH1.



The Company expects to achieve last participant – last visit and report topline results in the second half of 2025.



The Company expects to achieve last participant – last visit and report topline results in the second half of 2025.



If successful, we expect encaleret would be the first approved therapy indicated for individuals living with ADH1.



If successful, we expect encaleret would be the first approved therapy indicated for individuals living with ADH1.



A Phase 2 study of encaleret in PSH is ongoing, with preliminary evidence suggestive of a differentiated profile for encaleret in PSH.









Infigratinib



– FGFR1-3 inhibitor in development for achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia:







PROPEL 3, the Phase 3 clinical trial of infigratinib in achondroplasia, the most common form of disproportionate short stature, is fully enrolled with 114 participants randomized.



PROPEL 3, the Phase 3 clinical trial of infigratinib in achondroplasia, the most common form of disproportionate short stature, is fully enrolled with 114 participants randomized.



The Company expects to achieve last participant – last visit in the second half of 2025.



The Company expects to achieve last participant – last visit in the second half of 2025.



In November 2024, the Phase 2 PROPEL 2 study of infigratinib in children with achondroplasia was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



In November 2024, the Phase 2 PROPEL 2 study of infigratinib in children with achondroplasia was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



If successful, we expect infigratinib would be the first approved oral therapy option for children living with achondroplasia.



If successful, we expect infigratinib would be the first approved oral therapy option for children living with achondroplasia.



The Company is currently enrolling the ACCEL run-in for a Phase 2 study of infigratinib in hypochondroplasia.









Financial Updates:









Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Restricted Cash







Cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted cash, totaled $681.2 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $392.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted cash as of December 31, 2023. The $288.6 million net increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted cash was primarily attributable to net proceeds received from the Funding Agreement of $488.8 million, net proceeds received from the term loan under the credit facility of $434.0 million, net proceeds received from various equity financings of $314.7 million, proceeds from the sale of investments in equity securities of $63.2 million, and special cash dividends received from investments in equity securities of $25.7 million. These increases in cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted cash were primarily offset by the impacts of net cash used in operating activities of $520.7 million, refinancing the Company’s previous senior secured credit term loan, inclusive of prepayment fees and exit-related costs in aggregate of $473.4 million, purchases of equity securities of $20.3 million, Funding Agreement transaction related costs of $16.3 million, and the repurchase of shares to satisfy tax withholdings of $7.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.







Revenue







Revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $5.9 million and $221.9 million, respectively, as compared to $1.7 million and $9.3 million for the same periods in the prior year.





The increase of $4.2 million in revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year, was primarily due to the recognition of $2.9 million in net product revenue from the first commercial sales of Attruby in the U.S. following the FDA approval on November 22, 2024, and services revenue received under the exclusive license and collaboration agreements with Bayer and Kyowa Kirin. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily consisted of the recognition of services revenue under the Navire-BMS License Agreement, which terminated in June 2024.





The increase of $212.6 million in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year, was primarily due to $207.7 million from recognition of the upfront payments and service revenue under the Bayer and the Kyowa Kirin exclusive license and collaboration agreements, and $2.9 million in net product revenue from the first commercial sales of Attruby following the FDA approval on November 22, 2024.







Operating Costs and Expenses







Operating costs and expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $231.9 million and $814.9 million, respectively, compared to $179.2 million and $616.7 million for the same periods in the prior year.





The overall increase of $52.7 million, in operating costs and expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year, was primarily due to an increase of $47.2 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses mainly to support commercialization of Attruby, which included costs incurred for marketing, advertising and hiring of a sales force in the U.S., an increase of $3.9 million in restructuring, impairment and related charges, and an increase of $1.6 million in research and development (R&D) expenses to advance the Company’s pipeline of R&D programs.





The overall increase of $198.2 million, in operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year, was primarily due to an increase of $138.3 million in SG&A expenses related to costs primarily to support the commercial launch of Attruby which included costs incurred for marketing, advertising and hiring of a sales force in the U.S., an increase of $52.2 million in R&D expenses to advance the Company’s pipeline of R&D programs, and an increase of $7.7 million in restructuring, impairment and related charges. Operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, include $25.0 million of nonrecurring deal-related costs for transactions that were completed during the year ended December 31, 2024.





Restructuring, impairment and related charges for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $4.7 million and $15.6 million, respectively. These charges primarily consisted of impairments and write-offs of long-lived assets, severance and employee-related costs, and exit and other related costs. Restructuring, impairment, and related charges for the same periods in the prior year were $0.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively. These charges primarily consisted of winding down, exit costs, and severance and employee-related costs.





Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $36.4 million, of which $20.0 million is included in R&D expenses, $16.3 million is included in SG&A expenses, and less than $0.1 million is included in restructuring, impairment, and related charges. Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the same period in the prior year were $37.1 million, of which $22.5 million is included in R&D expenses, and $14.6 million is included in SG&A expenses.





Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $113.9 million, of which $63.9 million is included in SG&A expenses, $49.8 million is included in R&D expenses, and $0.2 million is included in restructuring, impairment and related charges. Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the same period in the prior year were $115.0 million, of which $61.6 million is included in R&D expenses, and $53.4 million is included in SG&A expenses.







Total Other Income (Expense), net







Total other income (expense), net for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were ($40.2) million and $50.8 million, respectively, compared to $7.1 million and ($45.9) million for the same periods in the prior year.





The increase in total other expense, net of $47.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year, was primarily due to a decrease in other income, net of $20.1 million mainly due to market fair value adjustments from the Company’s investments in equity securities, a net loss from equity method investments of $16.7 million, an increase in interest expense, net of $9.6 million, and a decrease in interest income of $0.9 million.





The increase in total other income, net of $96.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 , compared to the same period in the prior year, was primarily due to gains the Company recognized on the deconsolidation of subsidiaries of $178.3 million. These gains were partially offset by recognition a net loss from equity method investments of $31.2 million, a loss on extinguishment of debt of $26.6 million, an increase in interest expense, net of $18.0 million, a decrease in other income, net of $5.0 million mainly due to market fair value adjustments from the Company’s investments in equity securities, and a decrease in interest income of $0.8 million.







Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders of BridgeBio and Net Loss per Share







For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net loss attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio of $265.1 million and $535.8 million, respectively, compared to $168.1 million and $643.2 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.





For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a net loss per share of $1.40 and $2.88, respectively, compared to $0.96 and $3.95, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.























BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023





















2024

















2023





























(Unaudited)

















(1





)





















(Unaudited)

















(1





)



















Revenue, net









$





5,882













$





1,745

















$





221,902













$





9,303

















Operating costs and expenses:

























































Research, development and other expenses













132,434

















130,824





















510,339

















458,157

















Selling, general and administrative













94,782

















47,583





















288,931

















150,590

















Restructuring, impairment and related charges













4,693

















754





















15,605

















7,926

















Total operating costs and expenses













231,909

















179,161





















814,875

















616,673

















Loss from operations













(226,027





)













(177,416





)

















(592,973





)













(607,370





)













Other income (expense), net:

























































Interest income













4,683

















5,578





















17,249

















18,038

















Interest expense, net













(29,821





)













(20,268





)

















(99,290





)













(81,289





)













Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries













—

















—





















178,321

















—

















Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















—





















(26,590





)













—

















Net loss from equity method investments













(16,695





)













—





















(31,183





)













—

















Other income (expense), net













1,624

















21,778





















12,272

















17,370

















Total other income (expense), net













(40,209





)













7,088





















50,779

















(45,881





)













Loss before income taxes













(266,236





)













(170,328





)

















(542,194





)













(653,251





)













Income tax expense













1,153

















—





















1,153

















—

















Net loss













(267,389





)













(170,328





)

















(543,347





)













(653,251





)













Net loss attributable to redeemable convertible





noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests













2,339

















2,180





















7,585

















10,049

















Net loss attributable to common stockholders





of BridgeBio









$





(265,050





)









$





(168,148





)













$





(535,762





)









$





(643,202





)













Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(1.40





)









$





(0.96





)













$





(2.88





)









$





(3.95





)













Weighted-average shares used in computing net





loss per share, basic and diluted













189,437,438

















174,462,332





















186,075,873

















162,791,511







































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,



















Stock-based Compensation















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023





























(Unaudited)

















(1





)





















(Unaudited)

















(1





)



















Research, development and other expenses









$





20,004













$





22,495

















$





49,844













$





61,647

















Selling, general and administrative













16,351

















14,638





















63,862

















53,369

















Restructuring, impairment and related charges













79

















—





















160

















—

















Total stock-based compensation









$





36,434













$





37,133

















$





113,866













$





115,016



































BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In thousands)

































December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023





























(Unaudited)

















(1





)





















Assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





681,101













$





375,935

















Investments in equity securities













—

















58,949

















Accounts receivable













4,722

















1,751

















Short-term restricted cash













126

















16,653

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













34,743

















24,305

















Investment in nonconsolidated entities













143,747

















—

















Property and equipment, net













7,011

















11,816

















Operating lease right-of-use assets













5,767

















8,027

















Intangible assets, net













23,926

















26,319

















Other assets













18,195

















22,625

















Total assets









$





919,338













$





546,380



















Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders’ Deficit



































Accounts payable









$





9,618













$





10,655

















Accrued and other liabilities













125,672

















122,965

















Operating lease liabilities













9,202

















13,109

















Deferred revenue













31,699

















9,823

















2029 Notes, net













738,872

















736,905

















2027 Notes, net













545,173

















543,379

















Term loan, net













437,337

















446,445

















Deferred royalty obligation, net













479,091

















—

















Other long-term liabilities













286

















5,634

















Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests













142

















478

















Total BridgeBio stockholders' deficit













(1,467,904





)













(1,354,257





)













Noncontrolling interests













10,150

















11,244

















Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ deficit









$





919,338













$





546,380





























(1





)





The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.



























BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(In thousands)





























Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023





























(Unaudited)

















(1





)





















Operating activities:



































Net loss









$





(543,347





)









$





(653,251





)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Stock-based compensation













95,800

















108,710

















Loss on extinguishment of debt













26,590

















—

















Accretion of debt













15,763

















8,907

















Depreciation and amortization













6,075

















6,494

















Noncash lease expense













4,110

















4,032

















Accrual of payment-in-kind interest on term loan













—

















10,207

















Net loss from equity method investments













31,183

















—

















Loss (gain) on deconsolidation of subsidiaries













(178,321





)













1,241

















Loss (gain) from investment in equity securities, net













(8,136





)













(18,314





)













Impairment of long-lived assets













271

















—

















Other noncash adjustments, net













(2,756





)













(803





)













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(2,971





)













15,328

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(13,918





)













(2,702





)













Other assets













1,542

















(1,546





)













Accounts payable













1,512

















2,780

















Accrued compensation and benefits













16,986

















7,802

















Accrued research and development liabilities













8,729

















(9,855





)













Operating lease liabilities













(5,902





)













(4,829





)













Deferred revenue













21,875

















(5,438





)













Accrued professional and other liabilities













4,189

















3,517

















Net cash used in operating activities













(520,726





)













(527,720





)















Investing activities:



































Purchases of marketable securities













(93,811





)













(29,726





)













Maturities of marketable securities













95,000

















82,550

















Purchases of investments in equity securities













(20,271





)













(107,538





)













Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities













63,229

















110,556

















Proceeds from special cash dividends received from investments in equity securities













25,682

















—

















Payment for an intangible asset













(7,975





)













—

















Purchases of property and equipment













(933





)













(1,306





)













Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from deconsolidation of subsidiaries













(140





)













(503





)













Net cash provided by investing activities













60,781

















54,033



















Financing activities:



































Proceeds from royalty obligation under Funding Agreement













500,000

















—

















Issuance costs and discounts associated with royalty obligation





under Funding Agreement













(27,513





)













—

















Proceeds from term loan under Amended Financing Agreement













450,000

















—

















Issuance costs and discounts associated with term loan





under Amended Financing Agreement













(15,986





)













—

















Repayment of term loans













(473,417





)













—

















Proceeds from issuance of common stock through public offerings, net













314,741

















449,810

















Proceeds from BridgeBio common stock issuances under ESPP













4,502

















3,398

















Proceeds from stock option exercises, net of repurchases













3,656

















6,008

















Transactions with noncontrolling interests













—

















(801





)













Repurchase of RSU shares to satisfy tax withholding













(7,526





)













(6,880





)













Net cash provided by financing activities













748,457

















451,535

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













288,512

















(22,152





)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year













394,732

















416,884

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year









$





683,244













$





394,732







































Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023





























(Unaudited)

















(1





)





















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:



































Cash paid for interest









$





91,342













$





61,108



















Supplemental Disclosures of Noncash Investing and Financing Information:



































Unpaid property and equipment









$





279













$





100

















Transfers to noncontrolling interests









$





(5,819





)









$





(10,534





)















Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





681,101













$





375,935

















Restricted cash













126

















16,653

















Restricted cash — Included in “Other assets”













2,017

















2,144

















Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period shown in the





consolidated statements of cash flows









$





683,244













$





394,732































About Attruby™ (acoramidis)









INDICATION







Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Adverse Reactions







Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).







About BEYONTTRA™ (acoramidis)







On 10 February 2025, the European Commission granted Marketing Authorization for BEYONTTRA™ (acoramidis) for the treatment of wild-type or variant transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). For full prescribing information, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC).







About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.







BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit





bridgebio.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Twitter





and





Facebook





.







BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates”, “believes” “continues”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “remains”, “seeks”, “should”, “will”, and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements, including express and implied statements relating to our expectations regarding the commercial success of Attruby; our clinical trials, including the timing of the last participant-last visit and topline data readouts for each of FORTIFY, CALIBRATE and PROPEL 3; the potential for encaleret to become a new treatment for ADH1; the potential for BBP-418 to become a new treatment for LGMD2I/R9; the potential for infigratinib to become a new treatment for achondroplasia; timing of approval of Attruby for ATTR-CM in Japan; and our anticipated funding of our current operations and related timelines; and our expectations regarding reaching regulatory milestones and receipt of milestone payments, among others, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, initial and ongoing data from our preclinical studies and clinical trials not being indicative of final data, the potential size of the target patient populations our product candidates are designed to treat not being as large as anticipated, the design and success of ongoing and planned clinical trials, future regulatory filings, approvals and/or sales, despite having ongoing and future interactions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies to discuss potential paths to registration for our product candidates, the FDA or such other regulatory agencies not agreeing with our regulatory approval strategies, components of our filings, such as clinical trial designs, conduct and methodologies, or the sufficiency of data submitted, the continuing success of our collaborations, our ability to obtain additional funding, including through less dilutive sources of capital than equity financings, potential volatility in our share price, the impacts of current macroeconomic and geopolitical events, including changing conditions from hostilities in Ukraine and in Israel and the Gaza Strip, increasing rates of inflation and changing interest rates, on business operations and expectations, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







BridgeBio Media Contact:







Bubba Murarka, EVP Communications









contact@bridgebio.com





(650)-789-8220



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.