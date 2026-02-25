BridgeBio Pharma Reports Narrower Net Loss For Q4, Revenue Zooms On Attruby Sales

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), a commercial-stage company, reported narrower net loss for the fourth-quarter, while revenue surged from the prior year on improved product revenue. For the full year 2025, net loss widened, despite revenue growth.

For the fourth quarter, net loss shrank to $192.86 million or $1 loss per share from $265.05 million or $1.40 loss per share in the prior year.

Total quarterly revenue increased to $154.18 million from $5.88 million in the year ago. BridgeBio said the revenue growth was primarily driven by a $143.1 million increase in net product revenue from Attruby, a $5.1 million increase in royalty revenue earned on net product sales of Beyonttra in the EU and Japan, and a $0.1 million increase in license and services revenue.

Net product revenue jumped to $146.02 million from $2.88 million in the last year. License and services revenue increased $2.88 million from $ 2.83 million in the prior year. Royalty revenue climbed $5.28 million from $169 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, net loss widened to $724.93 million or $3.78 loss per share from $535.76 million or $2.88 loss per share in the year ago.

Total revenue jumped to $502.08 million from $221.90 million in the prior year. Notably, BridgeBio reported three positive Phase 3 trial readouts for its candidates in three months.

In addition, BridgeBio highlighted the key milestones ahead for the drug pipeline.

Attruby or Acoramidis is the lead transthyretin stabiliser for Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, which is approved in the US, E.U., Japan, Switzerland, and the U.K.

New Open Label Extension data of Attruby is scheduled to be presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo in March 2026 and in additional medical congresses throughout 2026.

BBP-418 is a Glycosylation substrate for Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 is currently in FORTIFY, Phase 3 study. Positive interim analysis and topline results were released, with BBP-418 achieving all primary and secondary endpoints. Bridge Bio expects to submit a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2026.

Also. the company intends to initiate clinical studies of BBP-418 in LGMD2I/R9 for individuals less than 12 years of age and in LGMD2M/2U in the near future.

Encaleret is a calcium-sensing receptor antagonist for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 in CALIBRATE, Phase 3 study reported positive results, having achieved all pre-specified primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. NDA to FDA is expected in the first half of 2026.

Encaleret is also explored for chronic hypoparathyroidism, and its Phase 2 proof-of-principle study, and the FDA End of Phase 2 interaction has been completed. Phase 3 study RECLAIM-HP is to be initiated in the second half of 2026.

Infigratinib for achondroplasia in PROPEL 3, a Phase 3 study, was reported to have achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline in absolute height velocity at Week 52.

The NDA submission to the FDA and Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency are expected in the second half of 2026.

If approved, the company plans to launch Infigratinib in early to mid 2027. Infigratinib is also explored for hypochondroplasia, and enrollment for the Phase 2 study is complete, and data is expected in the second half of 2026.

If successful, infigratinib would be the first approved oral therapy option for children living with achondroplasia or with hypochondroplasia.

Depleter for Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy is a candidate nominated for development, and the firm expects to submit an IND to the FDA in 2027.

"As we prepare for the potential launches of BBP-418, encaleret, and infigratinib, we are intentionally applying the learnings established with Attruby. When successful, these approvals will bring BridgeBio to achieving six approved medicines, which marks a significant milestone for our platform and positions us to extend our impact to even more patients with genetic conditions," said Matt Outten, Chief Commercial Officer of BridgeBio.

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totalled $587.5 million from $681.1 million in the prior year.

BBIO has traded between $28.33 and $84.94 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $68.31, up 0.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.