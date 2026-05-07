BridgeBio Pharma Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) reported first-quarter 2026 results highlighted by continued growth for ATTRUBY and increased investment to support three anticipated launches, while also announcing a new share repurchase authorization.

ATTRUBY sales growth and commercial update

CEO Neil Kumar said BridgeBio generated $180.6 million in U.S. ATTRUBY net product revenue in the first quarter, representing 24% growth from the prior quarter and 392% growth year-over-year. Kumar said the performance is “consistent with the brand globally becoming a blockbuster in 2026.”

Chief Commercial Officer Matt Outten said growth was driven by BridgeBio’s “existing and expanded sales teams accelerating new patient starts and first-line share gains.” He added that “bill rates, cap rates, gross to net, compliance and persistency all continue to remain in line with expectations.”

On market dynamics, Kumar said BridgeBio believes total new patient starts in the ATTR-CM category were “in excess of 6,100 new patients” in the quarter and that the company believes it is “convincingly the second brand by volume in this space,” while noting Pfizer remains the major competitor in the frontline setting. Kumar also described increasing combination use, saying BridgeBio’s data suggests “a tripling in combo use with ATTRUBY with the various knockdowns.”

Outten addressed industry discussion around insurance reauthorizations, stating ATTRUBY “did not experience reauthorization disruptions” due to Part D’s continuous plan-based structure versus Part B annual renewal friction. He also said that in 2025 the average co-pay for ATTRUBY patients was “only $190 for the entire year,” with many patients paying $0 out of pocket, and credited field execution for keeping patients on therapy.

Clinical differentiation and real-world evidence focus

Kumar emphasized clinical differentiation as a lever to accelerate adoption, pointing to growing attention on serum transthyretin (TTR) levels. He cited multiple papers suggesting higher serum TTR levels are associated with lower mortality at 30 months and said that “every 1 [mg] per deciliter of incremental increase in serum TTR seems to lead to a 5% decrease in mortality risk at 30 months.”

Building on that theme, Kumar said BridgeBio is now seeing real-world evidence (RWE) that it believes supports ATTRUBY’s differentiation versus tafamidis. He noted an “independent real-world evidence study” presented at SCAI by the Valley Health System of Nevada that he said showed “statistically significant outcome improvements” with acoramidis compared to tafamidis. Kumar also said BridgeBio has a medRxiv study it plans to publish in a major journal reporting that ATTRUBY “reduces diuretic intensification by 43% as compared to tafamidis.”

Kumar added that the Nevada study identified a lower incidence of acute kidney injury and said BridgeBio is working toward a publication describing an “observed rapid hemodynamically mediated renal protective effect,” which he characterized as unique to ATTRUBY compared with other stabilizers and knockdowns.

At ACC, Kumar said BridgeBio presented long-term efficacy and safety data from the phase III open-label extension showing sustained clinical benefit at month 54, including a “statistically significant risk reduction of 45% in all-cause mortality” and a “49% reduction in cardiovascular mortality,” both with p-values he described as less than 0.0001.

During Q&A, Outten said ATTRUBY’s continued performance is being driven by physicians’ preference for “the only near complete stabilizer on the market,” along with “speed and showing separation from placebo,” and said RWE is supporting both treatment-naive and switch-patient use. Kumar added that while clinicians generally accept acoramidis is a more potent stabilizer, the key question has been how much potency translates into downstream outcomes—an area he expects to be explored further as BridgeBio accrues more on-market duration.

Pipeline and launch preparations: LGMD2I/R9, ADH1, and achondroplasia

BridgeBio executives described substantial operational activity aimed at regulatory submissions and commercial readiness for three expected launches.

LGMD2I/R9 (BBP-418): Kumar said the company moved from top-line data to NDA submission in 155 days . He cited a “highly engaged patient community,” physician education, and “already 500 or so genetically confirmed patients in the U.S.” as supportive of launch dynamics. Chief Operating Officer Anna Wade said BridgeBio has commercial and sales leadership in place and expects to hire sales representatives later this year, alongside medical leadership and an MSL team. She said there has been “significant patient outreach” to neuromuscular centers and inbound inquiries from patients and physicians, with a current focus on awareness of phase III data and genetic diagnosis ahead of launch.

Kumar said the company moved from top-line data to NDA submission in . He cited a “highly engaged patient community,” physician education, and “already 500 or so genetically confirmed patients in the U.S.” as supportive of launch dynamics. Chief Operating Officer Anna Wade said BridgeBio has commercial and sales leadership in place and expects to hire sales representatives later this year, alongside medical leadership and an MSL team. She said there has been “significant patient outreach” to neuromuscular centers and inbound inquiries from patients and physicians, with a current focus on awareness of phase III data and genetic diagnosis ahead of launch. ADH1 (encaleret): Kumar said BridgeBio is preparing to present CALIBRATE phase III top-line data at the European Congress of Endocrinology and highlighted grant-supported family genetic testing events to identify additional patients. Outten said BridgeBio’s claims analysis has already identified “nearly 2,000 patients” in the U.S. and described encaleret as an oral therapy that would be the first to target the disease mechanism directly. CFO Tom Trimarchi said patient identification efforts are built around disease awareness, leveraging the ICD-10 code, targeted field deployment, sponsor and commercial genetic testing, and family tracing, which he said has been a meaningful driver given ADH1’s dominant inheritance pattern.

Kumar said BridgeBio is preparing to present CALIBRATE phase III top-line data at the European Congress of Endocrinology and highlighted grant-supported family genetic testing events to identify additional patients. Outten said BridgeBio’s claims analysis has already identified “nearly 2,000 patients” in the U.S. and described encaleret as an oral therapy that would be the first to target the disease mechanism directly. CFO Tom Trimarchi said patient identification efforts are built around disease awareness, leveraging the ICD-10 code, targeted field deployment, sponsor and commercial genetic testing, and family tracing, which he said has been a meaningful driver given ADH1’s dominant inheritance pattern. Achondroplasia (infigratinib): Kumar said BridgeBio anticipates presenting the full PROPEL 3 dataset at a medical conference in the second half of 2026 and cited early commercial research showing unaided awareness above 40% among prescribing physicians. Outten described infigratinib as the only oral option in the category and said it is the first medication to show statistically significant improvement in body proportionality. In Q&A, Kumar said clinicians and caregivers have been “overwhelmingly positive,” with families frequently asking when an oral option is coming, particularly among those who have stayed on the sidelines. He said proportionality is resonating strongly because it is “the only product that has a stat sig result in proportionality in a 3-8 age group population,” and said BridgeBio expects to share additional data beyond height at upcoming medical conferences. Trimarchi said physicians and families respond to the “total package,” including safety and the daily oral route, and cited historical benchmarks suggesting oral entry into injectable-only markets can expand the market “by 3 to 4 times” by year five.

BridgeBio also said a phase III study in chronic hypoparathyroidism will begin this summer. In Q&A, Shukla said the company’s interest in chronic hypoparathyroidism is driven by encaleret’s potential as the first oral option, potential to normalize both blood and urine calcium (citing prior phase II experience), and the possibility of avoiding bone resorption risk associated with sustained high PTH levels, while noting that the opportunity depends on trial success.

Share repurchase authorization and capital allocation

Kumar said BridgeBio sees a disconnect between intrinsic value and the company’s current trading level and announced that the board has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program to commence immediately. He described repurchases as “additive and opportunistic, not substitutive,” and said the company will preserve flexibility to fund launches and “every credible program and activity” while ensuring sufficient liquidity to service liabilities.

In response to an analyst question, Kumar said the company can “fully finance” the pipeline and launch activities it is focused on and that deploying excess capital into repurchasing its own shares currently represents the best relative return given the perceived valuation gap.

Shukla also addressed intellectual property-related clarity, calling it a “meaningful positive” for BridgeBio and ATTRUBY, and said it provides “at least 6 years of runway” before generics, which he said is “more than enough time to reach peak share.” He added that the company’s previously stated belief that ATTRUBY will be a “$4 billion drug” has not weakened and said BridgeBio has “never been more confident in that estimate,” with potential upside.

Quarterly financial results and outlook

Trimarchi reported total revenue of $194.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, up from $116.6 million in the prior-year period. ATTRUBY net product revenue was $180.6 million versus $36.7 million a year earlier. Royalty revenue rose to $9.5 million, primarily from BEYONTTRA sales in Europe and Japan. License and services revenue was $4.4 million, down from $79.7 million in the prior-year quarter due to a previously recognized one-time $75 million regulatory milestone.

Total operating expenses were $290.5 million, up from $218.4 million. SG&A expenses increased to $163.9 million, which Trimarchi attributed to “measured investment in our commercial activities.” R&D expenses rose to $126.6 million, driven by investments in medical affairs and CMC to support the three upcoming launches.

BridgeBio recorded an operating loss of $106 million. Trimarchi said operating losses have narrowed by more than 50% over the last five quarters, and he expects the loss trend to flatten over the next two quarters as the company ramps launch readiness, then continue narrowing toward breakeven by late 2026 into 2027, followed by sustainable cash flow positivity.

BridgeBio ended the quarter with $940.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, up from $587.5 million at the end of last year. Trimarchi said the cash position provides runway to fund operations, advance the three late-stage programs toward approval and launch, and invest in exploratory growth while maintaining financial discipline.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.