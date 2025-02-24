BridgeBio Pharma Announces $500 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Enhance Financial Flexibility

BridgeBio Pharma plans to offer $500 million in convertible senior notes, aiming to strengthen its financial position and reduce interest expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. announced plans to offer $500 million in convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement aimed at strengthening its balance sheet without increasing total liabilities. The proceeds will primarily be used to repay and terminate an existing financing agreement, reducing interest expenses and enhancing operational flexibility. Additionally, up to $50 million of the net proceeds may be allocated for repurchasing shares of the Company’s common stock from certain purchasers of the notes, potentially affecting the market price of the stock. The notes will bear interest semi-annually, and the terms of the offering will be finalized at the time of pricing. This strategy is designed to improve the company’s financial position while supporting its innovative biopharmaceutical programs focused on genetic diseases.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a $500 million convertible senior notes offering due in 2031 indicates robust capital-raising efforts to strengthen financial position.

Refinancing the term debt facility is expected to lower interest expenses and eliminate near-term amortization payments, enhancing financial flexibility.

Termination of the Financing Agreement will reduce pro forma interest expenses and provide greater operational flexibility moving forward.

Share repurchase plan could support the market price of the company’s stock and improve shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The company is increasing its long-term debt by issuing $500 million in convertible senior notes, which could raise concerns about the company's overall debt levels.

The repayment of the Financing Agreement, while reducing interest expenses, raises the risk that the leverage from the new debt could impact financial stability in future periods.

The fact that the notes are convertible at the option of holders introduces potential dilution of existing shareholders if the notes are converted into common stock.

FAQ

What is the main goal of BridgeBio's convertible senior notes offering?

The offering aims to strengthen the balance sheet without increasing total liabilities and extends debt maturity.

How much money is BridgeBio planning to raise through the notes?

BridgeBio intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes.

What will BridgeBio do with the proceeds from the offering?

A portion will be used to repay borrowings under a Financing Agreement and cover general corporate purposes.

When will the notes mature?

The convertible senior notes will mature on March 1, 2031, unless converted or redeemed earlier.

Are the notes registered under the Securities Act?

No, the notes and associated shares are not registered and can only be sold in exempt transactions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 5,800,000 shares for an estimated $149,350,000

GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,932 shares for an estimated $23,542,500 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,304 shares for an estimated $2,710,871.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





- Long term debt management strategy will strengthen the balance sheet without increasing total liabilities









- Refinancing term debt facility lowers interest expense, eliminates near-term amortization payments, and significantly extends debt maturity







PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (the “Company,” “we” or “BridgeBio”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2031 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of notes.





The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under and terminate its Financing Agreement, dated as of January 17, 2024, with the lenders party thereto and Blue Owl Corporation, as administrative agent, as amended (the “Financing Agreement”), and pay any fees related thereto. The termination of the Financing Agreement, which accounted for approximately $51.5 million of cash paid for interest in 2024 and contains various restrictive covenants, will provide the Company with reduced pro forma interest expense and greater operational flexibility. The Company intends to use up to $50 million of any remaining net proceeds from the offering to repurchase shares of its common stock from certain purchasers of the notes in privately negotiated transactions effected through one or more of the initial purchasers or an affiliate thereof concurrently with the pricing of the notes (such transactions, the “share repurchases”), together, if necessary, with cash on hand. The Company expects to use any remaining net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.





The Company expects the purchase price per share of its common stock in the share repurchases to equal the last reported sale price per share of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as of the date of the pricing of the notes. The share repurchases could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the Company’s common stock prior to, concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes, and could result in a higher effective conversion price for the notes. The Company cannot predict the magnitude of such market activity or the overall effect it will have on the market price of the notes and/or the market price of the Company’s common stock.





The final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion rate, interest rate and certain other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing. The notes will bear interest semi-annually and will mature on March 1, 2031, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Prior to December 2, 2030, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The notes will be convertible at the option of the holders, subject to certain conditions and during certain periods, into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, with the form of consideration determined at the Company’s election.





The Company may not redeem the notes prior to March 6, 2028. On or after March 6, 2028 and on or before the 41st scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date of the notes, the Company may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option at any time, and from time to time, if the last reported sale price per share of the Company’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time and certain other conditions are satisfied. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Holders of the notes will have the right to require the Company to repurchase all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of certain events.





When issued, the notes will be the Company’s senior unsecured obligations and will rank senior in right of payment to any of the Company’s unsecured indebtedness that is expressly subordinated in right of payment to the notes; equal in right of payment to any of the Company’s unsecured indebtedness that is not so subordinated; effectively junior in right of payment to any of the Company’s secured indebtedness and obligations, to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness; and structurally junior to all indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade payables) of the Company’s subsidiaries.





The notes and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, are not being registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The notes and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.







About BridgeBio







BridgeBio is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “remains,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to whether we will offer and issue the notes, the terms of the notes, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering and the expectations regarding the effect of the share repurchases, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made.





Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Bubba Murarka, EVP Communications





contact@bridgebio.com





(650)-789-8220





Source: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.