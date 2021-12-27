BridgeBio Pharma: ATTRibute-CM Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint At Month 12

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) reported topline results from month 12 of ATTRibute-CM, an ongoing phase 3 study investigating acoramidis for the treatment of symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. ATTRibute-CM did not meet its primary endpoint at month 12. The company noted that ATTRibute-CM independent data monitoring committee recommended continuing the study based on unblinded data reviews.

"This result is disappointing and baffling. I am, along with many others, searching for answers regarding the 6MWD," said Neil Kumar, founder and CEO of BridgeBio.

BridgeBio said it is well-capitalized through the completion of ATTRibute-CM and remains on track to deliver on additional catalysts in 2022 and 2023.

