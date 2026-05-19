Bridge City Nearly Tripled Its Addus Position — Into a Down Stock

Key Points

Bridge City Capital, LLC bought 45,775 shares of Addus HomeCare; estimated trade size ~$4.85 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.86 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price change

The trade accounted for a 1.34% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund held 76,914 Addus shares valued at $7.20 million as of March 31, 2026

This position represents 2% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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Bridge City Capital, LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 45,775 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $4.85 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing.

Bridge City Capital, LLC bought 45,775 shares of Addus HomeCare; estimated trade size ~$4.85 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.86 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price change

The trade accounted for a 1.34% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund held 76,914 Addus shares valued at $7.20 million as of March 31, 2026

This position represents 2% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 13, 2026, Bridge City Capital, LLC purchased an additional 45,775 shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $4.85 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the fund’s total position in Addus HomeCare was 76,914 shares, valued at $7.20 million.

What else to know

Bridge City Capital, LLC increased its Addus HomeCare stake, which now represents 2% of its $360.81 million reportable U.S. equity portfolio as of March 31, 2026

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ENSG: $11.92 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:STRL: $11.36 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE:RBC: $9.89 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSE:ATEN: $9.26 million (2.6% of AUM) NYSE:ONTO: $9.26 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, Addus HomeCare shares were priced at $98.49, down 10.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 37.55 percentage points

Addus HomeCare reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.45 billion and net income of $99.75 million as of March 31, 2026

The stake remains outside Bridge City Capital’s top five positions by portfolio weight

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.45 billion Net Income (TTM) $99.75 million Price (as of market close May 12, 2026) $98.49 One-Year Price Change (10.91%)

Company snapshot

ADUS provides personal care, hospice, and home health services, with primary revenue generated from non-medical assistance for daily living, palliative care, and skilled nursing.

The company operates a multi-segment model serving patients through direct service delivery, reimbursed by government agencies, managed care organizations, insurers, and private payors.

ADUS targets elderly, chronically ill, disabled individuals, and those at risk of hospitalization across 22 U.S. states.

Addus HomeCare is a leading provider of home-based care solutions, leveraging a diversified service portfolio to address the needs of vulnerable populations. Its scale and focus on government and managed care payors provide resilience and recurring revenue streams. Strategic expansion and a multi-segment approach position Addus HomeCare to capture growth opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Bridge City roughly tripled its Addus stake in a single quarter. Whether that reflects a deliberate sector thesis or something else isn't clear from the filing alone, but the portfolio context is worth noting: Ensign Group is the fund's largest holding, Pennant Group is also held, and Healthcare Services Group and Pediatrix Medical are in the mix. It's a reasonable pattern to observe, even if you can't read too much into it. The stock was down about 11% over the past year when the filing was made — and it's down roughly 17% as of now, meaning Bridge City is sitting on a paper loss on the shares it added. That's not necessarily a reason to avoid the name, but it's the reality of where the position stands. Addus operates in a reimbursement-dependent business where Medicaid rate decisions and managed care contract renewals tend to drive more of the story than quarterly earnings. If you're watching the home care space, the combination of a notable institutional add and continued price weakness is the kind of setup worth understanding before acting on — in either direction.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RBC Bearings and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.