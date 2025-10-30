Brian's Big Idea: Three Tech Stocks And A Popular Service at Zacks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is sort of a secret. Brian holds back on what these stocks all have in common other than the fact that they are technology oriented names.

First up is Meta META which is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and sports a D for Value and an a for Growth. The company has a mega market capitalization of $1.8Tand is very liquid. Brian notes that the stock reported earnings the evening of October 29 and at the time of the video the stock was down 12%. Brian likes the growth profile and a quick review of the chart as well.

Next up is Vertiv VRT which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an F for Value and a B for Growth. With a market capitalization of just over $76B this is a lot smaller than META. Brian shares the idea that this data center play is in a hot sector and recently posted a solid earnings beat. Since that beat the stock has drifted higher despite all the market volatility.

Finally we look at Cirrus Logic CRUS which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a C for Value and an A for Growth. This company is a fabless semiconductor company that only trades at 18x forward earnings. Brian likes what he sees from this stock and points out that they will report earnings on 11/4 after the close of the markets.

All three of these stocks are tech oriented, but Brian is not highlighting the Technology Innovators! Instead Brian highlights Surprise Trader as this is earnings season. David Bartosiak runs the services that looks to find the best earnings play based on the Earnings ESP, David’s many years of experience and of course leveraging the Zacks Rank as well. Is CRUS in Surprise Trader? That is a good question and one that requires a subscription to that service.

