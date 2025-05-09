Brian's Big Idea: Small Cap Growth in Tech Stock

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is small cap tech stocks . We are into the earnings season and normally that would drive all the headlines but the tariff talk and tariff tantrum have investors terrified. A few stocks have stood out to Brian, so he is highlighting them here.

First up is Unisys UIS which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and sports an A for Value and a B for Growth. The company has a market capitalization of $354M and from reading the chart we see the stock bottomed out in the $4 range. A recent earnings beat has helped the stock recover and Brian likes the growth profile here. UIS is expected to see revenue contraction this year of about 1%, but the company gets back to growth mode next year with a 4.8% topline uptick.

Next up is Semtech SMTC which is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it has a D for Value and an A for Growth. With a market capitalization of just over $3B this is a lot bigger than we are used to seeing in the Home Run Investor portfolio, but still a good candidate for inclusion. Brian highlights that this stock is expected to see the topline grow 15% this year and another 10% next year.

Finally we look at Rigetti RGTI which is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) that has an F for Value and a D for Growth. This quantum computing stock is actually in the Home Run Investor portfolio and is looking to report earning after the close on Tuesday of next week (5/12). Brian believes there is a good chance this company will raise guidance at that time given the fact that a competitor, QBTS, posted $15M in revenue when only $10M was expected. That big revenue surprise led to a massive 40%+ move in the stock and lifted shares of RGTI by about 10% in the same session. If RGTI does post a good quarter and guides higher, Brian believes that a $14 stock price is not out of the question.

Finally we look Home Run Investor, a service run by Brian Bolan. Brian has been tasked with leveraging the Zacks Rank to help find the best small cap growth stocks. Home Run Investor looks for small cap growth stocks across all sectors and focuses on stocks that are seeing revenue growth and margin expansion. Be sure to check out Home Run Investor!

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unisys Corporation (UIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.