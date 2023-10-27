Brian's Big Idea on Nuclear

Over the last several weeks we have seen oil stocks move higher as the price of crude has surged. The idea of chasing those stocks and that sector doesn’t look like a good one at this point, but the demand for cheap energy and alternatives is still very strong given the high price of oil.

One area that I am looking at is nuclear as it is amongst the cleanest forms of energy and the price of uranium continues to move higher. The cause of the price move is coming from the lack of supply due to the conflict in Africa. The headlines around Niger are a little old now, but the lack of clarity around that country and a few others is what is sustaining those prices.

Cameco CCJ is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and they are among the industry leaders in the space and provided the spot pricing chart. The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate about 3 months ago but the price continued higher in large part due to the conflict in Africa.

Energy Fuels UUUU is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) is another name in the uranium space and they beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This is a low priced stock a little more volatile than CCJ.

Ben Rain is the Stock Strategist that run the Zacks Alternative Energy Innovators that looks at this space. He has a 39% open gain on CCJ and has 10 other open positions in the portfolio.

Along with a recap of what is moving in the alternative energy space, Ben also gives us a look at the broader market as well. His nightly write up helps keep investors informed about the portfolio holdings.

Ben employs both technical analysis as well as fundamental research view and he leverages the Zacks Rank to help find the best names in the alternative energy space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.