Brian's Big Idea - No Zacks Rank But On My Radar

We get a lot of emails from people that want to understand why some stocks have a Zacks Rank and why some do not. The answer is really quite simple, there needs to be equity research submitted to Zacks by one of the many contributing brokers or research providers.

Usually when a stock goes public, the investment banks that are on the deal will provide research coverage. Lately direct offerings have become a fast way for small companies to get to market and from time to time they will have a broker leading the deal as well.

There are two stocks that have caught my interest that have recently held direct offerings and are expected to have research coming out very soon.

The first one that I am looking at is Starfighters Space FJET. This company launches small satellites into space via older military planes. The space sector is super hot thanks to the impending IPO for SpaceX and its monster valuation may lift all the stocks in the sector.

I had a chance to meet the management of FJET before their direct listing and I understand that research is coming for that stock. There is huge demand for the services that this company provides and the stock has already shown that it is capable of soaring.

Virtuix VTIX CEO Jan Goetgeluk joins us for a quick elevator pitch on exactly what his company does and where things are headed in the future. This VR focused company has been called the “Peloton of gaming” with their Omni One product that is a lot like a treadmill for gamers.

I have heard from many gamers that this would be a great device because the act of gaming may tire your mind and fingers on the keyboard, but the rest of your body isn’t that tired. That means that gamers end up staying up too late playing their game and not getting any rest or exercise. The Omni One product gives players of a FPS (First Person Shooter) game a chance to actually move around in the game in an immersive experience. Running around will provider the gamers some real exercise and we are not just talking about the kids playing the games. The adults will have a chance to enjoy the games and lose weight at the same time.

I will be keeping my eye on Virtuix VTIX as this company continues to grow.

