Brian's Big Idea: More To Space Than SpaceX

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is that there is more to space than just SpaceX. Over the last year there's been several space related IPO's and the recent filing of the SpaceX S-1 is bringing a lot of attention to the sector. This attention will also persist well after the SpaceX IPO and the first day of trading for the company.

First up is Firefly Aerospace FLY has a $7B market capitalization after coming to the public markets on August 7 of 2025. This is a rocket manufacturer and lunar lander company. It was the largest space tech IPO of 2025 raising $868M. The stock has seen estimates come in a little while the moved lower and has return to the $40 range.

Next up Is York Space Systems YSS which is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) after earnings estimates have come in of late. The stock does have the growth divergence that I love to see with an F for Value and a B for Growth in the Zacks Style Scores. I like to say that this puts me on the right path as growth investors and value investors are inherently looking for different things. This company raised $629M on its IPO after upsizing the deal when it started trading on January 29 of this year. The company is a satellite manufacturer focused on defense and nation security.

MDA Space MDA is the another space stock that just recently came public in March of this year and raised $300M. This is a Canadian space company that focuses on satellites, robotics and geospatial services.

Finally we at Starfightes Space FJET which does not have a Zacks Rank. We spent the final 8 minutes or so discussing the company with CEO Tim Franta. We learned about the RD and TE business for the company and all Brian did was hear opportunity after opportunity. Today the company announced $17.5M financing and the stock is up more than 40% mid day. This is certainly one stock that needs to be on your space radar.

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Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (FLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

York Space Systems Inc. (YSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDA Space Ltd. (MDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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