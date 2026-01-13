BioTech

BriaCell Surge Above 50%; What's The Buzz?

January 13, 2026 — 09:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported durable and sustained complete resolution of a lung metastasis in a patient with metastatic breast cancer treated with its off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate Bria-OTS.

Following the promising report for Bria-OTS, BCTX shares surged 50% to $11 in the pre-market.

The first patient enrolled in the Phase 1/2a Bria-OTS study, a 78-year-old woman with advanced metastatic breast cancer and multiple prior treatment failures and hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative, achieved complete (100%) resolution of a lung metastasis following four doses of Bria-OTS single agent therapy.

The complete response now at 11th months bolsters the earlier complete response reported at 2, 4, and 6 months.

The patient has received 17 cycles of Bria-OTS, completed 12 months of the study, and will remain in survival follow-up.

The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study has been completed, and currently, the Phase 2a portion is underway to evaluate the combination of Bria-OTS with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for metastatic breast cancer.

BCTX closed Monday's Trade at 5.38%, up $7.64.

