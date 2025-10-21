BriaCell Rises On Phase 3 Expansion And MSK Collaboration

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) rose 4.16% to trade at $12.77, up $0.51, following news of a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Therapeutics Accelerator and the expansion of its Phase 3 pivotal study (NCT06072612).

The partnership supports Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-BRES+™ programs through manufacturing, IND preparation, and clinical protocol development. The Phase 3 trial now includes three additional U.S. cancer centers, Dartmouth Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, bringing the total to 79 sites across 23 states, with top-line results expected in H1 2026.

On Tuesday, BCTX opened at $12.42, hit a high of $12.96, and a low of $12.42, compared to a previous close of $12.26 on the NASDAQ. Trading volume reached above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is $0.84 - $13.38.

