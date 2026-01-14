BriaCell Plunges On Pricing Announcement Of $30Mln Public Offering

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX, BCTXL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced the pricing of a public offering of 5.367 million units at $5.59 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $30 million.

Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will be immediately exercisable, entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $6.93 per share, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Following the announcement in the premarket, BCTX is plunging 54.12% at $5.01.

The Warrants have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to begin trading under the symbol "BCTXL" on January 14, 2026.

Though the common shares and Warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, they will be issued separately. The offering is expected to close on January 15, 2026.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and business objectives. ThinkEquity is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

On Tuesday, BriaCell announced a sustained complete resolution of a lung metastasis in a metastatic breast cancer patient treated with the company's Bria-OTS personalised immunotherapy in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study. The news sent the stock soaring as high as $12.10 yesterday.

Over 11 months and at multiple time points, the response was confirmed and reported without treatment-limiting toxicities, strengthening confidence in the therapeutic potential of BriaCell's Bria-OTS platform.

Over the past year, BCTX traded between $3.00 and $98.20. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $10.92, up 43.12%.

