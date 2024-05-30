News & Insights

BriaCell Launches Trial for Breast Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has commenced a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its novel Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy for patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer. This treatment, which is designed to be personalized yet off-the-shelf, aims to provide a significant quality of life improvement and potentially extend life expectancy for patients who have undergone extensive previous treatments. Bria-OTS™, which has garnered multiple patents and is supported by clinical data, represents a groundbreaking advance in BriaCell’s cancer care portfolio.

