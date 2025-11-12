Brenntag Q3 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF, BNR.DE), a German chemical maker and distributor, on Wednesday reported that profit attributable to the company's shareholders declined in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit attributable to the company's shareholders fell to 113.1 million euros from 118.2 million euros in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 0.78 euros versus 0.82 euros last year.

On average, two analysts had expected the company to report $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating EBITDA decreased to 330.2 million euros from 370.8 million euros in the prior year.

Operating EBITA also slid to 243 million euros from 281.1 million euros in the same period last year.

Sales for the quarter declined 4.7 percent to 3.72 billion euros from 4.07 billion euros in the previous year.

Further, the company specifies its 2025 guidance for operating EBITA towards the lower end of the range of 950 million euros to 1,050 million euros.

On Tuesday, Brenntag closed trading 1.40% higher at EUR 47.10 on the XETRA.

