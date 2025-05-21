Brenntag Appoints Jens Birgersson As CEO To Replace Christian Kohlpaintner

(RTTNews) - Brenntag SE (BNTGY, BNR.DE), a German distributor of industrial chemicals and specialty products, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Jens Birgersson as Chief Executive Officer and Management Board Member, effective September 1.

Jens Birgersson, with has more than 20 years of experience, has been serving as President and CEO of Rockwool Group, Denmark.

Birgersson will take over Christian Kohlpaintner, who will be stepping down on August 31, as previously announced.

Brenntag is currently trading 0.90% higher at $60.38 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.