Breez SDK Onboards 12 More Apps To The Bitcoin Lightning Network in Q2

The Breez SDK, continuing to fuel Bitcoin’s global adoption, announced today their Class of Q2, where another 12 apps added Lightning with the Breez SDK, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“As their predecessors discovered before them, today’s SDK partners have learned how simple it is to implement and their users are rapidly learning to cherish the effortless UX,” Breez stated in the press release. “Each of these vibrant young apps reinforces bitcoin’s incomparable utility as universal money and the value of the Breez SDK as the easiest way for developers to give their users the power of bitcoin payments.“

The apps that integrated the Bitcoin Lightning Network via Breez SDK in Q2, 2025, include:

Bitmo: A Bitcoin app that lets users buy, sell, and send bitcoin with a three-step onboarding process.

Bitpost: A platform that lets bitcoiners post wish lists of purchases they’d like to make for other users to view, buy, and send back to the bitcoiners privately in exchange for bitcoin.

Brio: A frictionless gateway to bitcoin-based stokvels on Telegram, giving bitcoin beginners a way to introduce them to bitcoin’s benefits.

DIDx: Adds bitcoin payments to its digital identity platform for emerging markets.

Grimm App: A lightweight bitcoin wallet built for low-bandwidth environments in Africa, with fiat conversion and mobile top-ups.

Klever: A Bitcoin and crypto operator that gives users access to >1500 currencies in their hardware and software wallets.

Loom21: An app that lets merchants automatically manage their inventory, book sales, print receipts, and make and receive payments.

Mooze Labs: Built DePix, a stablecoin that enables frictionless transactions between reais, USDT, LBTC, and BTC, with the Breez SDK under the hood.

Ordermoon: A food delivery app that fosters bitcoin transactions among restaurants, drivers, and hordes of bitcoiners.

Sorted: A self-custodial bitcoin wallet that runs on feature phones.

Tokyo Bitcoin Base: Introduced an in-house photo app with bitcoin payments as part of a broader coworking and event space.

Yolat: Allows individual users and businesses to make cross-border bitcoin payments. focusing on transfers to and from Africa.Adoption of the Bitcoin Lighting Network has been increasing, as shown in this past quarter with 12 companies adopting Breez’s SDK in comparison to the 10 companies who integrated it in Q1. Those interested in also integrating the Breez SDK can find more information on it here.

