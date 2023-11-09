Breaking the Language Barrier: Duolingo Expands Into Math and Music Learning

Ever thought your language-learning app could teach you math and music, too? Language-learning giant Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is running with that idea on the very eve of a Street-stumping earnings report.

Duolingo has taken a significant leap in its educational offerings. In Wednesday evening's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Luis Alfonso von Ahn announced the integration of Duolingo's experimental math and music courses into the flagship app, a move signaling the company's expansion beyond language education. This strategic shift comes with both immediate impacts and long-term aspirations for the company, as it looks to cement its position not just as a language-learning tool but as a more comprehensive educational resource.

Duolingo's new horizons: Math and music

The decision to incorporate math and music into the main app rather than developing separate platforms is rooted in a strategy to leverage Duolingo's established user base and successful gamification model. By treating these new subjects similarly to existing language courses, Duolingo aims to scale rapidly, capitalizing on features like streaks, leaderboards, and quests that have driven user engagement in language learning.

Although these additions are not expected to substantially boost revenue in the short term, the broader vision is clear. Duolingo is positioning itself to attract users with varied educational interests, potentially opening up new markets and user demographics. Von Ahn emphasizes that while the immediate focus is on refining these courses, the longer-term goal is to establish Duolingo as a multifaceted educational app.

In terms of monetization, the company plans to treat math and music courses like their language counterparts. This means free users will encounter ads, and premium subscribers will access additional features. The user experience will be consistent across the platform's various topics.

Focusing on Duolingo's core strength

While embracing new educational frontiers, Duolingo reaffirms its commitment to its core competency: language learning. It remains the company's stronghold, with continued investment and innovation in this area.

"Language learning is a very big business that we are only scratching the surface on, and that is where we are the category leaders," von Ahn said on the earnings call. "We are not yet the category leaders for math or music education. We are the category leader for our language education, so we're spending the majority of effort on that."

That being said, the new additions could grow into a big business over time. The tight integration with a proven platform for learning foreign languages should give this effort a head start.

By essentially treating these topics just like another couple of languages, the company should see cross-promotion effects between language enthusiasts and students of the new courses. Furthermore, any platform, marketing, or monetization improvements made to the language-learning service will also automatically apply to music and math.

Von Ahn also clarified that Duolingo's expansion into new subjects would be measured. While the addition of other subjects like chess or games is not in the immediate plans, Duolingo remains committed to its vision of providing pure educational content, a philosophy that guides its future expansion.

Duolingo's long-haul expansion plans

Duolingo's strategic decision to integrate math and music courses into its existing platform highlights its commitment to innovation and user engagement. While these additions mark a new chapter for Duolingo, the company remains focused on its core language-learning services, ensuring that these new ventures complement rather than overshadow its primary mission. As Duolingo navigates this expansion, it continues to harness its proven gamification techniques and loyal user base, aiming to redefine itself as a diverse educational tool for the digital age.

The company isn't exactly starving for business growth, mind you. Duolingo's third quarter showed high-octane growth across the board, with a 63% increase in daily active users year over year and 43% higher revenue. New bookings -- a measure of paid subscription growth -- rose by an even swifter 49%, which should lead to strong top-line growth in future reports as well.

Still, Duolingo's long game involves going beyond language learning to establish a comprehensive education hub for a wide range of classic school subjects. Luis von Ahn is approaching that long-term opportunity with patience and discipline, willing to learn what works as he goes. I love that attitude and have high hopes for Duolingo's ambitious business goals.

Anders Bylund has positions in Duolingo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Duolingo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.