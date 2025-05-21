Breaking Down Zions Bancorp: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zions Bancorp, presenting an average target of $54.3, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.25%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zions Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $40.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Announces Hold $52.00 - Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $53.00 $63.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $65.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $58.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $58.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $54.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $62.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $71.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $64.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zions Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zions Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Understanding the Numbers: Zions Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Zions Bancorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.14% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

